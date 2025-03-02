Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski found A hostile atmosphere As soon as this Friday arrives at the White House, with teasing about his clothing by a presenter linked to Trumpism and with the US vice president, JD Vance, heating the atmosphere before the cameras.

The images of the Oval Office meeting between Zelenski and the US president, Donald Trump, have scandalized Ukraine allies in Europe and the rest of the world, and according to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy were clearly “A planned ambush“To the Ukrainian president and reinforce the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The dispute against the cameras deranged a meeting that should have led to the signing of an economic agreement that gave way to a peace plan aligned with the European Union and Ukraine, but ended with Zelenski canceling all its agenda and abandoning the White House discreetly.

The situation Brian Glenn began to twisthusband of the Trumpist legislator Marjorie Taylor Greene and presenter of ‘Real America’s Voice’, a program of the Protrump right that now has access as another journalist of the White House.

“Can’t you buy a suit?”Glenn told Zelenski, dressed in one of the military attire he has usually wears since Russia invaded her country for three years.

Vice President JD Vance He reacted with laughter To the presenter’s question, while the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, looked forward with a serious face.

“Bite the hook”

Trump’s initial affable tone (“It is an honor to have President Zelenski in the White House”, “We are going to lunch together”) began to be sought after that exchange, with Trump’s winks to Glenn and laughs (“I know you don’t get along”) and with The visibly uncomfortable Ukrainian (“I have more important things than to answer those questions”).

Republican senator Lindsey Graham assured after the match at the White House that when he met that morning with Zelenski at the Capitol He warned him not to “bite the hook”but finally what happened in the Oval Office was an absolute “disaster.”

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz denied the accusations that what the whole world could see on Friday was an “ambush.”





“This should have been a positive moment for Ukraine, to negotiate and end this war, but instead (s) something that has frustrated the presidentIt is not clear to us that Zelenski wants to end the war and litigated this in front of everyone, although he was noticed that he did not, “he said.

The dispute with Vance

It was after 40 minutes of conversation In the oval office, something that traditionally only opens to the press for a few moments, and with Trump warning that it would barely allow “one more question”, when the meeting He completely derailed And now the whole strategy to find an exit to the Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to have collapsed.

“Maybe the path to peace and prosperity is reinforce diplomacy“Vance said then, but Zelenski interrupted him.

“Can I ask you a question? What kind of diplomacy are you talking about, JD?“The Ukrainian snapped, reminding him that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has violated his commitments not to attack Ukraine since 2014.

It was then, in a meeting that was by relatively predictable paths, when the cordiality was definitely out of play. The Vance and Trump gestures became aggressive And Zelenski crossed his arms during the tense exchange of reproaches. “It is a lack of respect to litigate this in front of the media,” Vance said. “Have you come to Ukraine to tell us what problems we have?” Zelenski replied.

Trump and Vance enclosure to Zelenski in the Oval Office of the White House. Getty images

Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine in the United States, looked from a distance With the face covered by the handson the verge of despair.

It was after that exchange, when the mineral agreement that was going to be signed solemnly in the east room, the work lunch and the press conference They were canceled. Now Brussels, kyiv and London become their heads to understand what will happen to the war – and the future of Europe – after a diplomatic catastrophe of such proportions.