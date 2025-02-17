The Monica Biologue champlay changed the batteries of a recorder in a forest near the friendly biological corridor, in Costa Rica, when she heard, for the first time, a bell bird. A metallic and powerful sound, reminiscent of our invention of the extraterrestrial. He looked up and looked for half an hour, although his view knew defeat. The bird sings from the Tree Cup, where it is visible to South Pares, but not for those who walk in the Sotobosque. She never saw him. Even so, he smiled: he is a scientist who listens to ecosystems to take care of them.

In nature, sounds are used for everything: couples gather, they communicate identities, they warn of dangers, guide the way, help the defense or hunt. Bioacoustics and ecoacoustic seek how to decipher these signs, a work that the researcher has witnessed in real time for 10 years.

Registering animal vocalizations is not new. For decades, researchers have followed species with recorders in hand, and still do. Their records are in collections that, sometimes, are included in musical pieces or as sound effects in films. Bioacoustic is less old than the appreciation of sounds; It deals with how these are generated, transmitted and perceived in different environments.

For study, sounds are digitized, process and transform spectrograms: graphics with original, subtle or rough mountain ranges, which show the frequencies of an audio signal over time. The findings are diverse: some studies show that there are birds shouting high to be heard in cities, and others, that sea turtles are communicated from the nest to coordinate their hatching.

Bird bell (procnias tricrunculatus), Costa Rica © Juan Carlos Vindas/Getty Images

Retamosa conducted his doctorate at the University of Purdue, in Indiana, where the researcher Bryan Pijanowski promoted the ecology of the sound landscape, an expanding field that analyzes all the sounds of a place – biological, geophysical and anthropogenic – to interpret its ecological significance. This perspective allows monitoring changes in biodiversity, detecting threats and measuring the effectiveness of conservation strategies.

The sound of tropical landscapes

Retamosa has been working at the National University of Costa Rica for 20 years, at the International Institute in Wildlife Conservation and Management (ICOMVIS). The scientist relies on these two disciplines, bioacoustics and ecoacoustic, to investigate the sounds of that small Central American country that hospitals more than half a million species.

“The sounds have been forgotten from the point of view of conservation,” says we will take. “Actually, what we see is little in bird counts. Most of the time, we hear more than we see. It is likely that, when some disturbance occurs in the system, we can detect it before by a sound, or its lack, than for other factors. ”

The development of automated recordings revolutionized both disciplines. Now, research groups can hang sensors for months that record fragments of the day, without interfering with fauna. She likes this strategy because it is not invasive with animals, it facilitates having ears in extensive areas and in difficult access sites and, occasionally, it serves to discover cryptic species.