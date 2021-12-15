The negotiation between Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara that involved Sebastian Cordova Y Uriel antuna For an exchange it did not reach good terms and was discarded, with this movement attempt practically started stove football in Mexican football for the Clausura 2022.
This negotiation gave much to talk about and was extremely controversial, since for many this movement was an attack against the rivalry of both institutions, in the end everything will remain an anecdote.
According to the journalist Gibran araige from TUDN, the negotiations are practically down, reason why the transfers did not materialize.
Although it is true that the player could not arrange his departure from Nido to Verde Valle with the Sacred Herd, he still has other suitors such as Tigres UANL, Santos Laguna and Toluca.
This is due to the fact that the player would not enter into the plans of the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari, in addition, that the contempt of a part of the azulcrema fan sector is earned when trying to leave the club.
For its part, Uriel antuna was intended by Santiago Solari, but it could not be arranged with the capital’s directive. Faced with this situation, the team would have almost completed the signing of Diego Valdes and Israel Reyes. Although it is expected that there will be more reinforcements before the end of the year and someone else will arrive at the right winger position, which is what the team has the most pending.
