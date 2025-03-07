The potato tortilla He has starred studies on their origins that have found their limit in the documentary appointment. The argument to set its oldest date – for the moment 1767– It has always been basic: the coincidence in the same text of the … word ‘tortilla’ and the name of the tuber that has taken the most hunger on the planet. The scientific rigor is so, but the truth is that there is no reliable evidence that what is eaten under this denomination has an even reasonable resemblance with the minimally described in those original sources to which historians refer.

At least they are written and dated black on white on paper. With very little they exceed myth and legend – on the other hand so common in gastronomy to resolve the origin of what is unknown – that attributes to the Carlist general Tomás de Zumalacárreguiduring the Bilbao site, the invention in question. Of regionalism and nationalism does not escape cooking either. And so, between Navarrese and Extremadura – a lines below explains why -, the first discussion about the potato tortilla has more to do with where with how. Rudo marketing, but marketing after all. But where is the crib of the tortilla?

Thus, alone without attributes, the majority of historians interested in the kitchen agree that this kind of amalgam – with eggs as protagonists – date at least 1st century d. C. There is the recipe ‘Ova Spongia ex lacte’, a kind of sweet egg tortilla with milk, honey and pepper. And that of a kind of scrambled eggs –’in ovis apalis’– with ligoustic – a grass – and pine nuts, which shares the same idea of ​​wrapping other ingredients in the mixture.

From then on you can elucidate the amount of foods that have been able to be curdled with eggs. And why not potatoes long before the documentary sources register it? It is known that in Seville, considered until very recently the first entrance door of this tuber (Solanum tuberosum) to Europe arrived from America, they were bought for the provisioning of the five sores hospital – current headquarters of the Parliament of Andalusia and also known as the Blood Hospital – between 1573 and 1576. Thus it was recorded in the expense books of this institution that attended women, already poor and needy, among other patients.

Hospital of the five sores hospital in Seville





A recent study, dated February of this same 2025, sets the first document found in the Jerez Municipal Archive which would reveal interest in this tuber: the contract of a trafficker that sold in that Gaditano municipality to a buyer about 450 arrobas of potatoes (5,000 kilos) to three reais and 21 maravedís. The researchers of this Documentary finding They do not hesitate to ensure –david J. Caramazana and Manuel Romero Berjerano – that such quantity and the apostille of the seller were “healthy potatoes and good ea buestro (sic)” indicate that they would be for human consumption – it is assumed that until the eighteenth century they had only had forage purposes.

The first recipe of “potato tortilla”

It is just at the end of that century when the historians consider that it is the first reference written to the potato tortilla. It is in the third volume of the Treaty of General Agriculture and Government of the Casa de Campo ‘, of Joseph Antonio Valcárcel (1767). In it, speaking of the tuber, he says that they appear in “stewed, and tortillas.” Also that they “cultivate in various territories of Castilla la Nueva –which occupy Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid-“, which therefore could also arrive to be the origin of this recipe.

Cover of the III Volume of the Treaty ‘General Agriculture and Government of the Casa de Campo’ in which the use of the potato for “tortillas and stews” is cited



BDH





However, it is Extremadura that, in recent times, the one that has taken the most chest in recent times with a curious recipe – which part of an ancient obsession to make the potato in periods of cereal and famine for the lack of cereal and famine – 1798 with two noble chef dresses: Joseph de Tena Godoy and his friend the Robledo Marquis, landowners in Villanueva de la Serena (Badajoz). He was the CSIC scientist Javier López Linage who in 2008 spoke of “conceptual origin” in a recipe found in the fourth volume of the ‘Weekly of Agriculture and Arts aimed at the parish priests’.

Of “conceptual origin”, which is what the scientist pointed out, to the invention of the potato tortilla there is a qualitative leap. What was that primitive tortilla – or potatoes like? He had potatoes that should be “washed, mondadas and discards”; water, in which the salt and yeast should be “unfolded”; He had “two pounds of good and very sifted wheat flour.” Neither a trace of egg, nor of that juicinessnor of the morbidity of a thin layer containing the inner magma of some potatoes halfway between the jam and the frying.

Raquetista tortilla skewer, in Madrid





It was probably another thing more similar to a fritter So they describe: «We made two tortans flattened in our hands quite thin, and we sent them to fry them. I cannot weigh to your Mercedes the admiration that caused all those who were present to have seen what the dough grew in the pan, and the taste and delicacy he took after fried, ”said Joseph de Tena Godoy. And the egg? On a row he makes the only mention of this ingredient – but they don’t even use it – “all ladies voted that from this mass, particularly if mixed with egg, the most excellent pan of pan would be made, whose experience we reserve for another occasion,” he concludes. Those ‘pan fruits” – Fritish mass such like bartolillos, fritters, flowers or flakes – they look little like an omelet.

The potato took a long time to take off the food label against famine Antoine-Augustin Parmentier. But it is in the mid -nineteenth century that it seems that in Spain and in intellectual circles the recipe begins to be cited in the press. The first reference that appears in the National Newspaper Library under the search for ‘Potato Tortilla’ is the evening ‘Freedom‘, On March 2, 1846, in a satirical section in which they wonder what to do with the egg that has put a’ Neapolitan Pimpollo ‘: «The some proposed to eat it in potato omelette, others crashing it and the most agreed to throw it into a clue chicken, to see that it came out of that peel that looked like that of a cucumber».

The tortilla and excursions

In another tragicomic and love comics titled ‘Love and eggs’in the Enlightenment, on December 1, 1851, the one made in a hub in Madrid – that of the black bear – by a Galician cook is cited with irony. Made with “Andalusian oil,” he says about his benefits. From there, it is cited thousands of times as a recurring dish, in publications of the entire national geography, sometimes as a shelter value extolling its simplicity against more sophisticated kitchens. Those first mentions also appear to the potato omelette such as traveling dish, of Tartra and excursion, as a story of 1888 that says: “Those of Bulnes organized an excursion to El Escorial with potato tortilla, potato tortilla, pickled tuna and Villalón cheese.”

Although the concern for Salmonella would take time to spread in Spain, it does not seem that these tortillas were as juicy and almost liquid as those that today cause fury. All of them inspired by the style of Betanzos, which begins to be collected in the press as such in the late 1970s. For example, in ‘The Monday sheet‘, on August 20, 1979, where he points out the disparity of opinions – among the loa and the defect – that this little curd style generated among the diners.

Replicated and often poorly copied, the Betanzo tortilla He has won whole among the lovers of this recipe in recent decades. Epitome of simplicity and succulence, of homemade, traditional and hedonistic cuisine, this version is one more among others that have roots throughout Spain – and that are not so little curdled. Its uniqueness lies in juiciness, sometimes exaggerated, that contains inside. In different degrees, with textures ranging from creamy to liquid, according to tastes. The rest have done the virality of social networks capable of putting the seal of ‘authentic’ to what is only a fashion – it is, for example, that of almost liquid cheese cakes.

Experts who make thousands every month agree that the amount of eggs to use the weight of the potatoes. The most frequent calculation are some 10 either 12 fresh eggs –And camperos to be possible – for each half kilo of potatoes. This is one of the differentiating keys to the Betanzos version that carries more eggs to achieve its inner juice. The unctuousness of the yolks are another key. A trick is to replace the weight of a few eggs – about five – only for yolks. Although if the eggs are of great quality, such as those used in this inn, there is no need to do so.