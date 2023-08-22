In the perception of each of us, a year can fly by in a flash, like lasting a lifetime. It all depends on the situations, encounters and realities that life – or fate – place before us. Because happiness, pain, serenity or worry have the power to speed up or freeze the passage of time. Precisely for this reason, establishing how fast Andrea Belotti has lived the last 365 days risks proving to be anything but simple. In fact, within a year, the Roma striker experienced ups and downs in his career – even if limiting himself to the professional sphere could prove to be an understatement – experiencing conflicting moods that conditioned his performance on the pitch. Because if it is true that the brace scored in Salernitana looks a lot like a ray of light in the early morning, metaphorically the “night” of the Rooster turned out to be much more thoughtful than expected amidst nightmares, anxieties and disappointments.