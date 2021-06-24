Migrants, the EU offers Erdogan 3.5 billion to block the Balkan route

Blocking the arrival of migrants from the Balkan route: this is the objective of the EU, which, precisely for this reason, today, Thursday 24 June 2021, will propose the allocation of 3.5 billion euros to Turkey of the “useful dictator” Erdogan.

In Brussels, in fact, today, Thursday 24, and tomorrow, Friday 25 June, the European Council is scheduled during which the leaders will discuss, among other things, migration flows.

According to what was anticipated by The print, the leaders will ask the European Commission to “prepare an action plan to make agreements with African countries of origin and transit, using 8 billion euros over the next seven years”.

This project, however, will not be operational before the end of October, which is why Ursula von der Leyen will now propose to give Turkey another 3.5 billion euros between now and 2024, in addition to the over 6 billion already paid to Ankara in the last five years.

About 2.2 billion, on the other hand, will be given to Jordan and Lebanon to set up refugee camps in their countries. What worries the European Union, in fact, is the possible resumption of migratory flows along the Balkan route in light of the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Draghi himself admitted his concern by declaring that the exit of troops from Afghanistan “will cause an increase in flows, the extent of which we do not know but we know will be large”.

On the EU Council, however, the premier during his briefing in Parliament said that “it is good not to expect triumphal results in Europe, the negotiation is long, we must be persistent and present” adding: “Once there are legal migratory flows , it is necessary to help to be integrated, otherwise we do first of all damage to ourselves, we create enemies of the country ”.

But on the table of the 27 remains the problem of Libya, whose government is not considered a stable interlocutor. Indeed, without the stabilization of the North African country, it is impossible to contain migratory flows.