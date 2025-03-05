03/05/2025



Updated at 12:2:00 p.m.





The first leg of the Eighth of the Champions LeagueBetween Real Madrid and Atlético left everything to decide for the return. The whites added a first blow to the tie but not forceful enough to run the pass to the quarterfinals. They will have to suffer a lot of Carlo Ancelotti to assert 2-1 in the second act of next week in the Metropolitan.

The clash, in which there was emotion, tension and goals on both parties, I reasonably satisfied both teams. To Real Madrid because although he was able to get a better rent, the first chapter of the crossing ended, and Atlético because, despite the defeat, he will have options to turn the tie in his stadium wrapped by his fans.

They are the same sensations left by the Madrid derby in the Spanish press, which emphasizes that Brahim was the detail that inclined the balance of the Madrid side, but with a very open return yet to be played. Similar are the keys that the press of other countries has found, which analyze the meeting focusing on their particular interests.

Thus, while In France the discreet party of Kylian Mbappé is analyzed Or in Argentina, Julián Álvarez’s contribution praises, in England they take advantage of once again to Pep Guardiola for having escaped from Manchester City to two of the players who were key for their goals in the Bernabéu this Tuesday: Brahim and Julián Álvarez.









To analyze how the duel in France was lived the best exponent that the prestigious’L’équipe‘. For the Galo newspaper “Kylian Mbappé traveled for the game very discreetly” and was “unable to mark the differences.” That is why he scores the performance of ‘9’ with a 3.

Despite the inconsequential role of the Gallic attacker, Madrid won the first round of the tie and ‘L’Equipe“He wonders if” could it have been differently? ” “In the 500th match of its history in the Champions League, Real Madrid won its rival, Atlético, in a fairly matched Madrid derby,” he adds.

Carries the Argentine ‘pagesOlé“That” Julián Álvarez shook Santiago Bernabéu with a tremendous goal “, but” that shout, the partial 1-1, did not reach Atlético, who ended up losing with the Real the Madrid derby. ” Apuna El Diario Deportivo that «even so, for that new celebration of the spider, the mattress knows that he must overcome next Wednesday, March 12 in the Metropolitan. To all or nothing ».

In England the match between Madrid neighbors served, unsuspectedly, to end up attacking Pep Guardiola once again. ‘The Sun‘, for example, sentence that “The former City shows Guardiola what is lost”in reference to the goals of Brahim and Julián Álvarez, two former Catalan coach in Manchester. “They had to leave Pep scratching their heads at home,” he adds. Meanwhile, the ‘Daily Mail“He asked with irony” Are you seeing, Pep? “, In reference to the performance of the two former players ‘Skyblue’.

Italy remembers Brahim

In Italy the foci are for Brahim, a footballer who left very good memory in his passage through AC Milan. “Former Rossoneri player scored the goal that put the team advantage in the second half,” he says’The Gazzetta dello Sport‘, which warns that, although Real Madrid won, “Atlético is there.” One step further goes’Tuttosport‘, who puts poetry to the 2-1 play (“halfway between the stumbling and trap is Garrincha’s play to give the triumph to Real Madrid”) and does not miss the opportunity to point out Mbappé’s discreet role, “the only discordant note of the Madrid night”.

The Brazilian ‘Globoesporte‘He obviously remained with the performance of Rodrygoauthor of the first goal of the match, and his compatriots Vinícius, who “was not as prominent as in the last games although he could score at the end,” Endrick and Samuel Lino on the Rojiblanca part.

Finally in Germany the newspaper ‘Bild“He avoided focusing on his compatriot Rudiger and stressed that” Real Madrid won the 500th match of the European Cup in its history (a record!) “And that the whites achieved” a great initial position for the second leg thanks to Brahim Díaz. “