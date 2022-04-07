The war in Ukraine, unleashed by the leaders of the Russian Federation, represents, for me and for many of my fellow countrymen, a very hard blow. It has undermined our hopes that one day Russia will gain a dignified place in the ranks of respectable states globally.

Today many political experts, sociologists and scholars of Russian history ask themselves the question: how did it come about that Russia, a state that in the period following the Second World War established itself as the leader of the struggle for peace in the world, bearer of humanitarian messages and champion of social justice, has suddenly become the emblem of aggression, declaring war on a neighboring state, which it has always defined as a “friend” and inhabited by “a brotherly people”?

How could he do it? And thus put an end to the peace established in Europe after the Second World War?

How much toxicity has been accumulated in the minds of the representatives of the Russian ruling class, in the thoughts of the Big Boss and his subordinates, lacking their own opinions – or rather, lacking the courage to express their own opinion? How much poison was hatched in the soul to order the tanks to cross the Ukrainian border? To tear apart the Ukrainian sky with deadly rockets?

In Soviet universities one of the topics for dissertations, often imposed on students by many Party History teachers, I remember well, was The role of personality in history. Naturally, the most “rated” personalities, to whom an enormous role was attributed, were Vladimir Lenin and Josif Stalin. In Russia, as in all states where democratic processes are somewhat fragile, the role of the personality in history has always been exaggeratedly great. This has resulted in enormous losses, in several respects, both to the Russian state and to the people.

In the book by Elena Kostioukovitch, translator, writer and specialist on cultural ties between Russia and Western countries (mainly Italy), we find a profound analysis of the catastrophic situation in which Putin’s Russia has gotten itself into. This is the real cause of the war against Ukraine.

For us today it is important to understand the reasons why Russia, linked by a strong kinship with Ukraine (both descendants of Ancient Kievan Rus’), attacks it, making itself responsible for the conflict, the invasion, the destruction of a Country and civilian deaths.

The justifications officially formulated by the leader, his ministers and Russian propaganda for endorsing this war are absurd, null and void, incongruous with respect to any critical discussion.

Russian citizens, as reported by official sources, support their leader and the war. However, I, and I speak on behalf of many other fellow citizens like myself of completely opposite ideas, feel ashamed of the political actions taken by my country, sympathize with the pain and suffering of the Ukrainian people, and have the hope that the joint efforts of the world’s civil societies are able to stop the madness that inflames the mind of this individual.

This madness is more contagious than Covid and more deadly than any dangerous pandemicto.