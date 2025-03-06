252 million years ago, life on our planet was closer than ever to disappear. The entire earth plunged into an inimaginable hell proportions, an event known as ‘Mass extinction of the Permian-Triassic’, a ‘great death’ that ended with more … 95% of marine species and 70% of land, leaving behind a desolate world and a legacy of unprecedented destruction.

However, not everything disappeared. And from the ashes of the catastrophe a totally new era arose, the Triassic. Slowly, over millions of years, ecosystems were recovering, and gave way to the appearance of new life forms, including the first dinosaurs. The land, although marked by the indelible scar of extinction, embarked on a new chapter of its existence. But how did some species achieve not only survive, but to prosper in that desolate world? It is an enigma that has long pursues scientists.

One of the greatest mysteries, in fact, is the rise of the world -threatens, a diverse group of predators, ancient relatives of the frogs, which dominated the aquatic ecosystems just after extinction. And now, a team of researchers from the University of Bristol has just explained how these creatures managed to survive the greatest hell that the world has ever met. The study has just been published in ‘Royal Society Open Science ‘.

“These animals – explains Aamir Mehmood, main author of the study – fed on fish and other dams, and were mainly linked to water, as well as modern amphibians such as frogs and salamanders. But the Triassic Early was an extreme heat era, with constant volcanic eruptions, acidification of the oceans and a drastic reduction of oxygen. How could these water creatures of water be so successful in such a hostile environment?

An oasis in the desert

The Triassic Early was a period of authentic environmental chaos. The unstoppable volcanic activity triggered an extreme global warming, caused the aridification of the Earth, generalized acid rain and caused an endless generalized forest fire chain. The conditions became so extreme that the tropics became a ‘dead zone’, uninhabitable for any way of life.

In the midst of that hell, researchers believe that aquatic ecosystems offered a relative refuge. «We collected data from 100 themes who lived throughout the Triassic (between 251 and 201 million years) and analyzed how their ecologies were changing,” explains Sureesh Singh, co -author of the study. We measure their body sizes and the characteristics of their skulls and teeth to understand their functions ».

The results were surprising. “We discover,” says Armin Elsler, another co -author of the article, “that they did not change much during the crisis, the pondiles showed the same range of bodily sizes as in the Permian, some children who fed on insects and others larger. The latter included long snout animals that caught fish, and also generalist canteens of wide snout ».

The key to survival

According to the study, the key to the success of the PENDILOS settled in their ability to adapt to a wide variety of dams. Food flexibility that allowed them to survive in an environment where land resources were scarce and unstable.

In terrestrial ecosystems, devastated by fires and droughts, predators were forced to compete for a scarce and very dispersed number of dams. In contrast, the topylos found in the dispersed bodies of water a constant source of food that included fish, aquatic insects and other invertebrates.

“But his initial success in the early Triassic did not remain,” says Aamir Mehmood. They adapted to the warm conditions probably having a low need for food, being able to eat most of the prey animals and hiding in scarce bodies of water. But when the ancestors of the dinosaurs and mammals began to diversify in the middle Triassic, the pesospobilos began their long decline ».

Adaptation cycles

An intriguing aspect of the study is the increase and subsequent decline of the diversity of bodily sizes and functions of the topobilos. “What is unusual,” explains Elsler, “was how her diversity of body sizes and functional variety expanded about 5 million years after the crisis and then backed up.”

The phenomenon suggests that the topical theme experienced a period of rapid adaptation and diversification just after mass extinction, taking advantage of the ecological opportunities available. However, already measure that other groups of animals recovered and diversified, had to face greater competition and their diversity began to decrease.

Beyond the dead zone

Another surprising finding is the ability of the topocus to cross the ‘tropical dead zone’. “Our work – explains Mike Benton – shows that, unexpectedly, the topical themes could cross the limits of the tropical dead zone. South Africa and Australia fossils are known in the South, as well as North America, Europe and Russia in the north. They had to cross the tropical zone during colder episodes ».

The finding challenges the idea that the tropics were completely impenetrable for any way of life. The themospondilos, with their adaptability and ability to survive in isolated water bodies, could have even made intercontinental trips during periods of relative climate calm.

A resilience lesson

The study, together, offers us a valuable perspective on the resilience of life against adversity. The ability of these creatures to adapt to a hostile environment and take advantage of the available ecological niches allowed them to survive in conditions that ended the vast majority of other species.

In addition, its posterior decline reminds us that evolution is an engine of constant changes, where the appearance of competence and environmental transformations can remodel ecosystems and determine the destiny of living beings.

A whole lesson in a world like ours, which today faces unprecedented environmental challenges and may equally serious as those that caused that terrible extinction.