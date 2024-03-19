A record 123 million Americans watched this year's Super Bowl. But in addition to the nation's biggest sporting event, a blockbuster halftime performance, and several camera cuts to Taylor Swift in the crowd, viewers also witnessed six 30-second commercials from Temu, the Chinese-owned e-commerce.

The shopping giant has been criticized by politicians in the UK and US, and a US government investigation found an “extremely high risk” that products sold on Temu may have been made with forced labour.

Temu says it “strictly prohibits” the use of forced, criminal or child labor by all its traders. The company, which sells everything from clothes to electronics to furniture, first launched in the US in 2022 and later in the UK and the rest of the world. It has been at the top of global app download charts ever since, with just under 152 million Americans using it every month, according to data compiled by analyst SimilarWeb. Italy is no different. In 2023 it became the most downloaded app ever in our country.

It's “a version of Amazon on steroids,” says retail analyst Neil Saunders, and with the slogan “shop like a billionaire” it has exploded in popularity, shipping to 49 countries around the world.

A typical 30-second Super Bowl spot costs about $7 million, and Temu aired six of them during this year's event. “That's a lot of money for a very short spot,” Saunders says. «But it is seen by a huge number of people and we know that after this commercial Temu downloads increased», she adds.

Data from SimilarWeb indicates that individual visitors to the platform worldwide increased by nearly a quarter on Super Bowl day compared to the previous Sunday, with 8.2 million people browsing the site and app. During the same period, visitors to Amazon and Ebay fell by 5% and 2% respectively.

“They also spent a lot on micro-marketing, getting influencers to promote products and suggest purchasing on the platform through social channels like TikTok and YouTube,” says Saunders.

According to Ines Durand, e-commerce expert at SimilarWeb, these influencers typically have fewer than 10,000 followers. “Micro-influencers have strong communities, so their endorsement means strong trust in these products,” she explains.





Temu is owned by the Chinese giant Pinduoduo, “a monster of Chinese e-commerce”, according to Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group. “All over China, everyone buys products on Pinduoduo, from speakers to T-shirts to socks,” he says.

The company battles for top spot among the most valuable Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges with rival Alibaba. Its current value is just under $150 billion.

After the Chinese market, Pinduoduo expanded abroad with Temu, using the same model that ensured its predecessor an incredible success. According to Rein, the company has become a great source of pride and patriotism. “They are proud that Chinese companies can defeat US e-commerce giants like Amazon,” he adds.

Just scroll through Temu's app or website to find everything from sneakers to devices designed to help the elderly and pregnant women put on socks. A jumble of products, almost entirely from Chinese factories, explains Rein.





«Temu uses an extraordinary system that is based on large-scale data collection», explains Ines Durand. «They collect data on consumer trends, on the most searched and clicked products, which they then provide to individual producers». Durand says that while Amazon sells this data to manufacturers at a premium, Temu provides it to manufacturers for free – information they use to “test the market” with a relatively small number of products.

The platform often uses AI-generated images to keep up to date with the latest trends, so the product for sale may not yet exist, according to Durand. Then they are shipped by air. «This means that the products do not need to be stored. Once shipped by plane, they do not need to go to the warehouses, but reach the customer directly”, explains Ines Durand.





According to a US Congressional report, a third of packages entering the US last year through a shipping loophole known as the “de minimis” threshold came from Temu and competitor Shein. The “de minimis” rules mainly support businesses and individuals importing low-value items so that their import costs are lower and the process more streamlined. “De Minimis” is a Latin phrase that translates to “the law does not worry about small things.” The “de minimis” value for trade sets a threshold so that goods below that value do not attract taxes or duties. It also reduces the administrative burden for customs and import authorities. Many countries, including the UK and the US, have a “de minimis” threshold, designed to help citizens import goods.

And because Temu's products are shipped directly from factories, eliminating middlemen, they essentially become duty-free. However, more regulations could be on the horizon to fill gaps in the shipping industry, according to Mickey Diaz, chief operating officer of global transportation company Unique Logistics.

“The UK has already started to look at Temu with some attention, including in relation to the sale of weapons not otherwise permitted in the UK, which were imported through these loopholes,” explains Mickey Diaz.

Temu has also been criticized for its supply chains, with British and US politicians accusing the e-commerce giant of allowing goods produced with forced labor to be sold on its site.





Last year, Alicia Kearns MP, head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, told the BBC she wanted greater control of the online market to ensure “consumers are not inadvertently contributing to the Uyghur genocide”.

Temu says it “strictly prohibits” the use of forced, criminal or child labor by all its traders. The company told the BBC that anyone doing business with it must “comply with all regulatory standards and compliance requirements.” “Temu merchants, suppliers and other third parties must pay their employees and contractors on time and comply with all local wage and hour laws. Our current standards and practices are no different from those of other large e-commerce platforms that consumers trust, and allegations in this regard are completely unfounded,” a spokesperson added.





Despite the controversy, analysts expect further expansion of Temu. “We will probably see teams start to round out their offerings more, perhaps pushing some slightly higher priced products,” predicts retail analyst Neil Saunders. According to Shaun Reid, the goal will be to grab an even bigger share of the market. «For the next two to three years, their strategy is just to increase brand awareness and market share. They don't care about profits. That's exactly what happened with Pinduoduo when it launched in China. They made incredibly cheap offers just to gain market share.”