In a wonderful Giallorossi bedlam, Roma dragged by 70,000 fans to their side and thanks to Abraham, their strongest player, won the first Conference Cup final in Tirana against Feyenoord. Our clubs have not won in Europe since the 2010 Inter Championships and on the bench that day there was the same man who will try to lift this cup: Josè Mourinho. With a Champions League semi-final (2018), a Uefa semi-final (2021) and the Conference final (2022), Roma is the Italian club that has done best in Europe in the last four years.