One of the best known passages of the Old Testament, the first part of the Bible, is the moment in which Moses guides the Jews In his escape from Egypt and manages to separate the waters of the Red Sea to cross Israel, the promised land.

Although it has always been considered a miracle, science has achieved Find an explanation so that this could happen without the need for divine intervention.

As the Daily Mail In a report published this Sunday, computer models show that A hard wind of 100 km/h that blows from the right direction could open a 5 km wide channel through water.

And, as those winds love, the waters can return with the Tsunami speedwhich happened, according to the biblical story to swallow the Egyptians who persecuted the Hebrews.

Carl Drewsoceanographer of the National Atmospheric Research Center, he told the Mail: “The crossing of the Red Sea is a supernatural phenomenon that incorporates a natural component: the miracle is at the time.”

The teacher Nathan Paldormarine scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he declared to this medium: “When a strong wind blows south from the head of the Gulf for approximately one day, the water is pushed into the sea, thus exposing the background that was previously underwater.”

Professor Paldor’s calculations suggest that a wind that blows between 65 and 70 kilometers per hour From the northwest I could have opened a path to the Israelites.

Such a wind, blowing for a whole night, could push the Waters back up to 1.5 kmlowering the sea level about three meters and allowing the Israelites to cross on an underwater crest.

However, one of the main criticisms of this theory is that the Bible specifies that The wind came from the eastwhile these calculations specify a northwest wind.

In his original research article, Professor Paldor argues that the original Hebrew description is Rauch Kadimwhich can mean northeast or southeast.

But if we want exactly the details of the biblical story and maintain that the wind came from the east, it will be necessary A different theory.

Change of location

According to Carl Drews, the only plausible explanation is that the crossing will actually take place in the Nile Delta, in a place called Lake Tannis. This lagoon was located near the current Lake Manzalawhere Nile’s pelusiac arm flowed into the sea.

One of the best reasons to think that this is the real place of crossing is that it coincides with what many consider The correct translation of the Hebrew Bible.

In Hebrew, Israelites are described crossing the Yam suffwhich, although traditionally translates as ‘Red Sea’, it should actually be translated as ‘Mar de Juncos’. This is considered a reference to the reeds that grow densely in the brackish waters of the Nile Delta.





And, more importantly, Drew’s model shows that Lake Tannis could have dried due to a strong east wind. In a process called ‘Lateration of the wind’, Particularly strong and persistent winds on a shallow body of water can expose dry land by accumulating water in favor of the air current.

“Oceanic models and a 1882 report show that the strong winds on the eastern delta of the Nile They dragged two meters of water, leaving exposed land temporarily dry, “says Drews.

In an article published in Plos OneDrews used historical records and geological evidence to recreate how the Lake of Tannis in biblical times.

Then, using computer simulations, he showed that A 100 km/h storm That I blow for eight hours would be enough to push the waters of Lake Tannis to the Pelusiac Nile.

Drews also points out that the structure of Lake Tannis provides a “Hydraulic mechanism to divide the waters”, allowing Israelites to walk with the waters “like a wall” on their left and right, as described by the Bible.

As the water went back to the Nile, it would be divided around the peninsula, creating a land bridge of 5 kilometers wide that would remain open for four hours.

That would allow Israelites to make the trip from 3 to 4 kilometers from the Setum Peninsula in Egypt to an area known as Kedua on the other side. Although Drews says that walking for four hours under a 100 km/h storm “would not be fun,” He says that is the maximum speed at which a group of adults and children could walk.