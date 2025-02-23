After giving cat for hare in the dazzling joint gala of the F-1 in the O2 Aren This season, the AMR25, the last before the Adrian Newey era.

It is a deep evolution of the previous car at a time when most of the grill opts for continuity (since in 2026 the new technical regulations enter).

Deep review

Aerodynamics has changed 95% to achieve an “easier to drive and more predictable car,” said the new main team, Andy Cowell

Aston Martin has opted for an intense renewal of aerodynamics “in 95%”, with the aim of getting an “easier to drive and more predictable,” according to the new main team, Andy Cowell, with the aim of returning to enter the elite group, which fell last year with mediocre results. Thus, to try to be more balanced and consistent, the most retouched parts are ailerons and pontones, more lowered to better guide air flow and achieve more grip.





Toni López Jordà

A car of Fernando Alonso’s taste, who commented: “We learned a lot in 2024 and the team has been using it as a motor force as we approached this season with the AMR25. I know that the team has been working hard in the car to make sure we are ready. I am excited to return to the track. ” It will be today in Bahrain in a private essay.