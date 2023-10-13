the document

Less than a month before the Hamas attack which would have seen the demolition of the sophisticated Israeli “Iron Wall” and caused over 1,300 victims among the Israeli population, the group carried out a dress rehearsal exercise, under everyone’s eyes by publishing a two-minute propaganda video, created and distributed on social media on September 12th. Hamas footage clearly shows fighters using explosives to knock down a replica border barrier, then entering Israeli territory in pick-up trucks and driving through a full-scale reconstruction of an Israeli city, engaging in automatic weapons fire. against paper targets depicting human figures. This information was made known by the US broadcaster NBC. The exercise, dubbed “Operation Pilastro Forte,” involved militants outfitted in armor and combat gear destroying replicas of the wall’s concrete towers and a communications antenna, replicating what would later take place in Saturday’s deadly attack October 7.



