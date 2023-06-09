Rescue teams found the lifeless body of Srishti, a two-year-old girl, after more than 50 hours of operations to get her out of the 100-meter-deep well in which she was trapped last Monday in central India.

The workers took the minor out of the well last night and she was quickly transferred to a hospital, where the doctors declared that the girl had died about 40 hours earlier due to suffocation.

“Despite continuous efforts, unfortunately we have not been able to save the girl. According to the autopsy, the body is in quite a decomposed state,” Ashish Tiwari, chief executive of Sehore district in the state of Sehore, told the media. Madhya Pradesh, where the rescue operation took place.

Authorities have filed charges against the owner of the farm where the well was located, as well as its manager, for failing to cover its opening, Sehore Police Superintendent Mayak Awasthi said.

A warning that the head of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh, conveyed to the rest of the well owners, insisting that “an investigation will be carried out against him and due measures will be taken against anyone who leaves a well uncovered.”

Srishti fell into the well around 1:00 p.m. local time (7:30 GMT) on Monday when she was playing nearby, after which residents in the area alerted the authorities.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDERF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) participated in the operation from the beginning, later joined by members of the Army and a robot specialized in this type of rescue .

Although the girl was initially at a depth of about 12 meters, the vibration of the excavating machines caused her to slide down to 30 meters.

In addition, the hardness of the terrain made the work difficult from the beginning, and the workers soon ruled out the option of digging a tunnel to where the minor was, to finally remove it through the main entrance of the well.

India experienced a similar operation a year ago, when 10-year-old Rahul fell into a well in the north of the country, although he managed to be rescued alive after an operation that lasted more than 100 hours.

However, another two-year-old boy died at the end of October 2019 in the south of the country after falling into another well about 30 meters deep.

EFE