Aída and return It will bring us from Idem to one of the most popular series in Spain. Although it will do it in the form of a movie: Paco León directs (and co -star) this sequel to the sequel to 7 lives, that will arrive throughout this year. Just in 2025, two decades of the premiere of Aída, which was issued for ten seasons.

In Aídaafter Carmen Machi, Paco León, Ana Polvorosa or Pepe Vikuela, a payroll of secondary ones that left their mark on the memory of the lovers of this series was deployed. One of them was Adrián Gordillowhich embodied The teles. Gordillo appears in less than a third of the episodes of Aída: In fact, until the third season, it only appears in three chapters. Little by little, the MECOS was increasing its presence to the last batch of episodes.

What has been from Adrián Gordillo?

Daniel Guzmán, discoverer of Miguel Herrán, can also boast before a camera for the first time Adrián Gordillo. It happened in The short film Dreamswho won the Goya to the best short in 2003. In it, the Polish Adam Jezierski also appeared, in the end known by Physics or chemistry.

While debuting in Aída, Adrián Gordillo fogged in the series Ways to survive. It was also seen in SMS, without fear of dreaming, Central Hospital either The commissioner. However, the series in which its participation was most important was Eva’s fishbowlin which it intervenes in more than 40 episodes.

After AídaGordillo continued to participate in series more or less episodic: he appeared in a chapter of Medical Centerin seven of Serve and protect And in two of Slaughterhouse, in which he met with Pepe Viyuela. His last time before a camera came with To the sky: the series, Expansion of Daniel Calparsoro’s film in which he acts with Luis Tosar or Fernando Cayo.

Adrián Gordillo has no known projects On the horizon within the world of interpretation, which does not imply that it is with your hands in your pockets. Recently, Gordillo has been a father and, on his social networks, he shows one of his passions, Boxing. In addition, the dog trainer card has been removed, so that, if your pet does not behave, you can always put it under the care of ‘the Mecos’.





