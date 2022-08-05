Chloe Adams only had a few minutes to figure out how to save Sandy her dog, and herself from the flood that engulfed her home. The water was cold with a slight current and her old dog could not swim: «I was more worried about losing her in the water than what could have happened to me – the woman tells The Dodo -. I had to find something that could make her float safely and save her from that hell of water. ‘

With the level rapidly rising, Adams tried to use Sandy’s bed to try to stay afloat but sank. Then she tried a plastic container big enough for Sandy to fit in, but that too quickly started sinking.

Eventually he found a sofa cushion where he picked up his dog and swam to the nearest rooftop where he could stand out of the water as shown by a photo he shared on social media from his father.

Adams and Sandy spent five hours stuck on the roof – in the cold rain and still increasing floods – waiting to be rescued.

“I held Sandy on my lap the whole time and put a plastic container over her to protect her from the rain,” Adams said.

Eventually, Adams’ uncle joined them and took them away in a kayak and now they are safe (and dry) at their grandmother’s house trying to recover from their traumatic experience.

“We comfort each other when we face something difficult,” Adams said. I’m there to hold her and tell her it’s okay, and she puts her head on my lap knowing I’m in pain. ‘