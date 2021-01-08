First Thursday of the new year and the numbers continue in favor of MasterChef Celebrity. The Telefe reality show, hosted by Santiago Del Moro, which is in its final stages, won the day with a high measurement: 17 average points.

On Thursday’s broadcast, Claudia Villafañe, El Polaco, Belu Lucius, Vicky Xipolitakis, Analía Franchín and Sofía Pachano, the six semifinalists had to face a complicated haute cuisine challenge.

The participants were faced with a Wellington loin, a dish that was born in Great Britain but is already a classic of world gastronomy, as presented by the jury chefs Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui.

Vicky Xipolitakis, fun and freshness at MasterChef Celebrity. TV Capture

At this point in the contest, what will have its grand finale on Sunday, January 17, the demands and the nerves run the same. The best preparation, in addition, took two gold stars that add points to avoid participating in the elimination gala every Sunday.

Finally, who got the stars was Sofía Pachano, tied with two stars that Claudia Villafañe also achieved during this week’s challenges, both must tie the tie on Sunday. One will get out of the elimination test and the other will play with the rest to try to go to the last week and as a finalist.

Moreover, in addition to MasterChef Celebrity, Telefe placed four of its other cycles among the most viewed of the day. Second was for the soap opera Woman strength, which precedes reality, with 11.5.

Third place on the podium, they shared Educating Nina (the revival of the comedy starring Griselda Siciliani) and which immediately follows the reality show and, Welcome aboardby El Trece. The fiction and the program that Guido Kaczka hosts obtained 9.3 on average.

Welcome aboard is always on the TV podium. Photo: Eltrece

The fourth place among the most viewed of the day was Telefe News. The newscast of that channel reached 8.7. And the fifth place, completing the podium of the five most watched, was for the other Turkish soap opera that always ranks among the cycles with the most ratings, Broken wings, which achieved 8.2.

On the other hand, in El Trece, behind Welcome on board, which is still the most watched on that channel, they were located Singing 2020, which is also in the final stretch (ends on Friday, January 15) and Telenoche.

The singing reality show led by Angel de Brito and Laurita Fernández and the primetime newscast obtained 7.8 and 7.1, respectively.

In The Nine, the most watched was Blessed, with 3.6 and in this way, the cycle that Beto Casella leads is consolidated at the head of that channel. They followed Telenove at noon with 3.2 and Telenueve Central with 2.8.

In America, Intruders it was ranked as the most viewed of the signal. The program hosted by Jorge Rial (now replaced by Adrián Pallares) obtained 2.3 points. Behind they were located Good morning America Extra with 2.1 and Fantino in the afternoon with an average of 2.

The three most watched on Public Television, meanwhile, were Argentine chefs, with 0.8, We are all connected, with 0.7, followed by Who knows more about Argentina? that obtained 0.6 of average.

WD