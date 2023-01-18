– It is difficult to ask someone for something when he suffers from intermittent pain in his stomach, he will still think that you are the reason for his fatigue and the anxiety of his large intestine, especially if the request involves payment of money or advances, as it will increase the tension in his stomach, and make the pain feel distressed and uncomfortable. And he will continue to “go for that snoozer on him in his nap, as if he were horses.” There are faces of people whose fortunes are opposite, and “where they hit them crookedly” or they do not know when to ask for their distress, and they are often present with the other in his most difficult circumstances, the least of which is intermittent pain in the stomach. .

Is it possible that throughout these years we drink “Karak” tea, and we do not know the origin of the word, like many vocabulary in our daily life, and our attempts during the past years were to pronounce it as the hurrying Indians pronounce it, but we do not know how to write it in the correct way, or if we came across it in writing, it would have confused us. “Karak” is an Urdu word that means double or solid. It is called “chai masala” with different combinations of milk and spices. In the past, every family had its secrets in boiling tea and mixing the spices used. The word “Karak”, if you come across it in English, you will not know it. “Kadak” or in Urdu “Karak” means thunder!

– Some of the “baza” people among them say that they did not see the good, “who is his master”, and the pettiness came to them at an old age, especially the newcomers of grace, who are not aware of their condition, so one of them becomes like “the idiot who does not know what to settle, what to take, and what to lose”? Whoever saw one of these, I only remember the one who was playing volleyball with a gold Rolex!

– The girls of our new generation must take a “course” of at least 3 months for Chinese women, housewives who deal with places with small and narrow spaces, but they do wonders in arranging, organizing and utilizing spaces. I will not talk about dishes and pans, as this is something that the new generation of girls does not know. Our daughters, but what is only required of them is to learn how to arrange their spacious rooms, she says, “a running horse,” and how to sew their clothes “instead of being woven” everywhere in the room, until mothers almost faint when they see the room of one of them that looks like a wolf’s tripe, the Chinese The dry jeans are arranged after the washing machine, and it says “Dasmal”, and the fleece flannel, which resembles the student’s skirt, becomes, after the Chinese woman’s arrangement, like “the yahl’s shirt”. And “Snack” if you see the Chinese how they innovate from the means to put all those black shoes that create terror in us, when we see them crouching in the rooms of our daughters of the new generation, the Chinese “fit all those corners” and put them in maps hanging in the closet door from the inside saying Bat Lying in his long slumber.. you know what? A Chinese!

