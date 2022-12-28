– We have a beautiful friend who rejoices when he announces that he is going to travel. This collective joy seems to us, and we may have envied him at that moment, but he cuts off envy with his certain and quick news, when he accompanies us with him on that trip, and in a free way, and many times I can describe it in the way of the five stars, because if we travel alone When we got to know that country, as our beautiful friend conveys it to us, he does not miss anything small or big, and its details are the most beautiful, or as we say in our eloquent colloquialism: “It does not leave any dirt or spills.” The important thing is that our beautiful friend we keep waiting for his travel, and we are anxious He longed for his travels, because his benefit is general, not specific, and his sharing of accurate information, and the beauty of the picture makes us travel with him while we are in our homes.. Greetings to Abu Ahmed.. Muhammad al-Murr in his travels.

– We have another good-hearted friend, on the instinct, who has something in his head that makes him happy, and he has comments of forgiveness, and in line with his environment and Bedouin and frank culture, he goes to London, which is the most beloved thing in his heart, but he is always critical of the English and their deteriorating situation, And what happened to their situation in the modern time after they were the ones who planned, plotted and politicized. An elegant and fragrant English woman did not receive any of his comments on her early cold morning, and he does not leave anyone away from the bombing of his friendly fire. You find him sitting in the “lobby” of an aristocratic hotel and a fine thing After noon, and suddenly he glimpses an old Englishman from the colonial “Konali” era, sipping a cigar cohibi from the galli, and he may remember his predecessor, and his adventures in Africa and the British colonies, slapping his cold cup, enjoying the condition, until he created a cloud of smoke above his head, the smell of which reached the one who does not He loves cigars, and does not know its value, nor the pleasure of numbness in the lip. It can be called the burning smell of “old tires.” Our friend fidgets, changing his place, and he calls on that traditional old Englishman by saying: “You can get dizzy with drowsy, after me.”

– Another friend who appears to me in his writings and travels says: Some places were created for necessity, when needed, and for the general public during a period of burning thirst and hunger, some of them may disagree with you, especially the new generations that reside. That cup that looks like a small pot, and occupies the hands of its roundness and heaviness, but you miss that coffee shop that occupies the side of the street, with its bamboo and wooden chairs, and its windows overlooking the sidewalk, and its small and friendly tables are usually suitable for the heads of two lovers, but you are in great need of that, and the city lacks such Cafes, that alternative coffee shop appears to you, which fills the need, and gives you the smell of coffee, but it prevents you from the pleasure of contemplation, calmness, and sipping your favorite and selected coffee, which was on your mind, when you are hungry at some point, it is not time for lunch, and you do not have time to spend hours in a restaurant She keeps preparing his dishes, and getting to know the hosts in it, and there are no options in that city that can increase the freedom of choice, and at that time you wanted to hit and run, so you only find that alternative and always reserve restaurant, which can satisfy hunger, but it makes you regret After his meal that k You are happy with it as it is presented to you on a tray that you cannot describe except that it is insignificant in that cheap brown color, and is scratched from the large number of automatic washing in the dishwasher, and which is difficult to settle on the table in moderation.

