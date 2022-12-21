– Back when we arrived at the machine chicken in the early seventies, we were happy with it in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, and we used to eat it at 11 o’clock to eat it, and some people were able to buy it despite its cheap price, it was amazing, and very tasty in the days of poverty and the days before oil And in the days of wellness, one would smash a fried chicken with the bread underneath it, and in our first scout trips it became our favorite food with a large splash of cola in Tunisia, Algeria, France, Lebanon and Syria. The old one, and had it not been for that advertisement on the old media method “Healy Chicken”, which is summarized by the exaggerated “story of a human biting a dog”, which brought it back to memory, and raised its old price from 12 dirhams to 500 dirhams, in an attempt to ask questions and exclamation points before the experiment.

– “Men’s men” in exchange for the flag and slogan of homosexuality, that was one of the many veiled messages throughout the course of the World Cup between the participants and the country organizing the World Cup in an attempt to impose a unified Western culture, interfere with local privacy, and the many pressures that mean the prevention of freedom, and perhaps it was Qatar’s signals and warnings to France when it hinted that if it won the World Cup, it would raise the gay flag, and Qatar refused, even if the perpetrator was even the President of France, then it would turn off the lights of the entire stadium! France lost the arms of many believers in the various religions that would have been raised to pray for its victory, so they raised it to call for it and the fading of its star and its luck in winning.

– The tone of European arrogance and racism appeared in an ugly way, and the French national team is an example of that attacking its African players from among the French, primarily the coach and the media, and they are the ones who have always brought France the World Cup and other tournaments and its football glory, as well as the German and Danish media an example of bravado and fallacies and cheating the public with false, deliberate and fabricated information, Only Italy rested from all that noise. As for America, things seemed to be uninterested in them, and they did not mean anything to them.

– On the other hand, Arab voices appeared with clear religious politicization, reading what they think the audience will believe because of fake and naive translations by the two best players in the world, “Mbappe and Messi”. The media outlet, and this method is one of the stupidest primitive media methods, and I do not know its purpose, as it does not match the Western media in its fraud, and it does not elevate the Arab viewer in order to believe this primitive media game.

– There is European naivety and Arab naivety, in contrast, in the media measures and cultural warfare. The reason is the weakness of the media professionals on both sides, their lack of the media honor code, and the absence of professionalism.

– I want to see the photos of the transformed people as a result of cosmetic, prosthetic and sculptural operations in the passports. Is the passport photo changed with each new shape? After each operation, there is an artist we know who started her artistic career as a crooked old woman. Roll back.

