Thursday to know Why is Russia not isolated from the internet to prevent cyber attacks?

Last time Torsti further challenged to consider further proposals to translate the term “suspension of disbelief”. The cinematographic concept refers to how a person throws himself into a work and is therefore willing to look at certain inaccuracies through his fingers.

Teppo from the Free simply suggested “open-mindedness” and Helena Ainola the rather literal ‘overtaking’ or ‘displacing’.

Theater director and actor Kalle Tahkolahti had discussed the matter with his mother. They had found the “shelf of disbelief” a hint of clumsiness and somewhat bypassing the core of the concept.

However, they had to offer a counter-proposal, a “conscious decision to believe,” which they ended up guided by the broader English term “willing suspension of disbelief”.

“I would see that this translation would be more agile, for example, in the Finnish translation of the article on the subject,” Tahkolahti writes. Torsti agrees and thus takes the Finnish translation for his own use so far as he has heard best.

Finland is under threat from Russia’s cyber attack during the NATO application process. At the same time, Russia is developing its own internal Internet for its citizens and blocking access to the global Internet. Why not simply isolate Russia from the internet? This would put an end to Russia’s cyber attacks and other cyberbullying, wouldn’t it?

– Timppa from Lohja

More precisely, both security experts say that Russia itself could be disconnected by changing the backbone of the Internet and regulating name services.

There is a logic to it, but of course the world is not that simple. A different question would be what disconnection would mean for cyber-attack activity, as isolation would never be complete.

Cyber ​​attacks are practically never carried out from one country, but Russian botnets that carry out denial-of-service attacks, for example, consist of devices around the world that are very difficult to trace to one country. Trolls also mainly use foreign proxies.

Since the start of the war, world politics on the Internet have been the opposite: Russia wants to secede on its own island. It builds its own, supervised clones of social media giant services like Instagram and tries to block the most well-known VPN services.

The reason is simple. According to online experts, isolation would probably be the most detrimental to the daily lives of Russians and, above all, would permanently exclude them from Western media.

Actually, foreclosure should not even be part of the Western speculation package.

In its 2016 resolution, the UN Human Rights Council outlined access to the Internet as a fundamental right that must not be denied. More than 70 countries supported the statement, but its opponents were China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia. The statement is not legally binding but sets out principles that, at least for Torst, would be particularly rigid.

The U.S. entertainment industry is talking about EGOT winners, that is, individuals who have won both Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony. I wonder if there would be a Finnish equivalent to this, a person who has won both Venla, Emma and Jussi. In addition, there would be a theater award, but is there any in Finland?

– Eero

The search for the winners of the Finnish EGOT equivalents, the VEJ trio, is complicated by the fact that only the Jussi awards have a very long history. The division of Venla and Emmo did not begin until the early 1980s.

The only Finn to win all three awards is the most obvious: Vesa-Matti Loiriwho has four Jussi, one Venla and five Emma.

Jussit Loiri received his acting performances in 1976, 1982 and 1983. His first Emma from 1986 and his only Venla from 1989 were already special awards. He also received Betoni-Juss for his life’s work in 1998. After this, his music career brought four more Emma to the Loir in the early 2000s.

There are several winners of the two awards. By far the most common combo is Jussi and Venla, who have won this year’s Venla winners, for example Elina Knihtilä and Hannu-Pekka Björkman.

A double win with Emma is much less common: Jacket at Ruonansuu is Emma and Venla as well Kerkko in Koskinen Jussi and Emma, ​​the latter as part of Ultra Brata.

Finishing the package with a theater award is a bit tricky. Awards will certainly be given, but not in one big gala or for individual actors in individual roles like in Tony. The play of the year and the theater of the year have been awarded for decades. The Thalia Award for Performance of the Year and the Acting Association Award for Theater Actor of the Year have only been awarded since 2010.

But if you want to collect another three awards in addition to the Loir, you should choose the Eye Translator Award, established by the Tinfo Theater Information Center in 1998. It can be awarded to any theater person for his or her merits in favor of Finnish theater. In 2000, the award went to Hannu-Pekka Björkman.

