Thursday to know What is the carbon footprint of fighters?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Email: hs.torsti@hs.fi.

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday!

Belongs to large age groups Miikku Nieminen has written a long letter to Torst about how his generation has grown up in modest conditions. “New miracles” like dishwashers were expected for decades, there was a shortage of housing, and getting a home was not easy either. Not to mention that nowadays the army is driven by its own car with a smartphone in its pocket!

“The reference to age-old jealousy is probably due to the fact that young people know how to think about things from now on, but they cannot look back on the situation of their parents. Boomers have not always done ‘so well’, ”Nieminen writes.

Jukka Knuuti signal boomerthe lesser-known but ‘still insignificant’ meaning of the word. In the U.S. Navy’s slang, the “boomer” is a strategic missile submarine that can hold 20 atomic-bomb missiles.

What is the carbon footprint of more than 60 fighters procured in Finland each year or during the entire period of use?

– Just worried about climate change

The Defense Administration is told that the annual greenhouse gas emissions of the 64 US Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to be procured in Finland are not yet accurate or estimated. The Defense Forces will present the emissions situation in their annual environmental report, but a response is expected by 2031, when new fighters will fully replace the current Hornets.

Current fuel emissions from military aviation are around 140,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. It is half of the Defense Forces’ carbon footprint, about four per cent of Finland’s total aviation emissions and less than one and a half per cent of road transport emissions.

The most significant part of these emissions comes from Hornet fighters. It can therefore be roughly estimated that the carbon footprint of one Hornet is about two thousand tons per year. In terms of carbon dioxide, one destroyer is equivalent to two hundred average citizens.

The F-35 fighters, which are more powerful and more powerful than their predecessors, are reasonably more fuel consuming than the Hornets.

It is essential to note, however, that emissions depend on how and how much fighters fly. The Defense Forces also has a strict budget for operating costs. If the price of fuel rises, it is likely to be reflected in flight hours and the amount of carbon dioxide released into the air. The development of flight simulators and biofuels has its own impact.

An additional perspective on the subject can be found in a recent pamphlet book Report on the acquisition of new fighters. It involves researchers at the Finnish Environment Institute Ari Nissinen and Hannu Savolainen estimate that the fuel production chain will approximately double the emissions from self-flying.

In addition, they estimate that the acquisition of fighter jets and the modernization of bases will triple emissions from aviation by the 2020s, with annual emissions of around 7.5 per cent of motor vehicle emissions. Later lifetime upgrades for fighters would have a few smaller emission spikes.

In addition, Nissinen and Savolainen order to monitor the armament of the fighters. It is also a significant emission item, and the market will not change in a lower-emission direction unless buyers demand it.

German books annoy me on the bookshelves. There is nothing wrong with that language, I know German and I have also read books, but in them the back text runs from the bottom up. In the books of other, more common language areas in my world, the back text is top-down. Why are the Germans putting the back text upside down? Is that upside down if the book is lying on the table with the front cover facing up?

– Herr Rinne, der Finne

Torsti regrets the discouraging answer: that is just the way it is now. In continental European countries and Russia, the practice of writing in booklets from the bottom up is standard. The Nordic countries, Britain and the United States write from top to bottom.

Early books were placed on shelves with their backs toward the wall. The names of the book and author did not appear until the 17th century. As books began to be printed en masse, two traditions emerged of what the ends should look like.

The top-down transport of text is the older of these. When the book was on the table, the name was easy to see from the end — at that time, the covers were rarely recognizable. The bottom-up placement of the text in the German way, on the other hand, has been done to make it easier to use the bookshelf. In this case, the shelf can be read from left to right, as is normal in Western countries. The upside-down text on the table doesn’t bother you because the book cover is on display.

The Germans have made this a lot of fun in the German way too. You see, there is a separate standardization institute in the country that has outlined twice as much – in 1959 and 1977 – that the text should go from top to bottom. In Russia, the matter has been enshrined in law since 2003. And even in 1985, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) adopted a position in favor of the harmonization of book endings on the model of the English world.

But guess, dear readers, whether these guidelines have been followed.

Dart strap On Facebook