Thursday to know What can directors do to prevent illogicalities in movies?

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday. As expected, Torsti received a lot of mail address letters. A former traffic inspector who drafted the standard in the address group of the City Association in the 1960s Ensio Virta points out that, contrary to what Torsti wrote, the houses below the house number must be marked after the number without spaces: 1a, 1b and 1c.

Matti Jalava deplores information systems that do not qualify for this space-free format.

Keijo Perälä tells how lowercase letters have always been used in his hometown of Turku, as there are several Carl Ludwig Engelin large plots of land drawn by him, which are then split.

He is wondering how many people think of the EU as a potential messer of the numbering system, even though house numbers are perhaps the last thing that could be harmonized at EU level.

I watch a lot of movies, but the completely illogical things in their plots are very disturbing. Especially when you have to think about them. In Rita Hayworth – The Key to Escape, prisoner Andy Dufresne disappears incomprehensibly. He has dug a tunnel and covered the opening with a poster depicting Rita Hayworth. I wonder how Andy got the poster back on the wall in the start. In the film Good, Evil and Ugly, on the other hand, there is a skeleton in the grave that should have been the victim of a civil war buried less than two years ago, even though it seems to have been buried in the grave for at least ten years. So I ask if the screenwriters have guidance to avoid annoying illogicalities.

– Juho Nuutinen, Kuopio

Both lollipop directors who have directed and written the films consider the question to be hampered.

Of course, mistakes are made to avoid. That is why a background study is being carried out to find out very precisely what the locking mechanism of the Saab 900 is like. The illogicalities of scriptwriting are facilitated by the most accurate experience possible. In filming, continuity issues are handled by the filming secretary next to the director. Even at the cutting stage, errors can be masked by so-called off-tones, i.e. speech whose speaker is not shown in the picture.

Another director estimates that logical errors are a risk, above all, for plot-driven films in a foreign world. If the film takes place in our time and tells mostly of people’s feelings, there is less room for annoying illogicalities.

The second director, on the other hand, recalls the difficult-to-translate concept of art research suspension of disbeliefwhich means how easy it is to look through the fingers at the flaws in an engaging work.

“People are good at forgiving as long as the story pulls,” he says.

You see, he thinks that movies – except maybe animations – can hold more errors than viewers ever notice. The halves of the actors ’distributions change, the weather changes, and the tobacco doesn’t stay in the same hand from sample to sample. You also know how often the camera group shows up.

It is, of course, individual where each ends up drawing their limits. The irritation threshold of a shoemaker and an engineer is certainly exceeded at different points.

And let’s take a closer look at the poster for Rita Hayworth – The Key to Escape. Other Dufresnen Sellin posters are attached at the top. If the Hayworth poster were also attached from the second lower corner, the poster would remain taut, but would be able to pop out behind it. Torstia also wonders how the tiny felling won’t end even in the 19-year tunnel excavation – but it didn’t interfere with movie enjoyment.

My late father was working at the paper mills in Kuusankoski in the 80’s and 90’s, from time to time a half-liter tin can called “kenkleeni” was brought as a gift. It was reportedly no longer allowed to be used in the factory for any particular purpose because it was too toxic, so the paperworkers took it home without permission, where it was then cleaned of all possible places from the floorboards to the drawers of the cabinets. Would you have any idea what that magical substance really was? Could the name have come from some Ken Clean or other brand?

– Atte Rätt

Ken Clean is a good guess, as it is a product called Genklene, chemically known as 1,1,1-trichloroethane or methyl chloroform. In paper mills, it was a popular cleaner for paper machines. The grease and stuff really came off. The other good thing was that unlike many other solvents, Genklene was not flammable. However, when evaporated, it was dangerous and is also said to have been used as an anesthetic.

In the Montreal Convention, 1,1,1-trichloroethane was lined up as an ozone depleting substance. Its import and use has been banned in Finland since the beginning of 1995.

Over the years, it took time to take it home from the factory. The paperworker recalls how the places shone when the “stump” was used at home to clean the car’s engine, for example. If the protective gloves were forgotten, it would have left the skins, he says.

