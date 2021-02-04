The return of sports competition in times of pandemic has been accompanied since last year by more than one shock. There is no unanswerable formula. One of the most vertiginous balances was made by cycling with the great tours, that they had to move a platoon from city to city, hotel to hotel. The rest day in all of them became a tense day, because the positive of a runner it could be more dangerous for the outcome of the race than a special category port. A similar sensation is the one that was experienced this Thursday in tennis. This sport also has a deep organizational complexity, because there is no discipline that moves so many individual athletes of so many different nationalities. Australia had ridden the perfect bubble in a country practically clean of contagions. In order not to alter this harmonious scenario, the players had to pass a two week quarantine that will ensure the disappearance of any trace of the virus. Once accomplished, the danger disappeared. Get out masks and compete.

The organization has mounted the Melbourne Summer Series, a series of tournaments so that everyone has a chance for a tune-up before the first Grand Slam. This week they are holding until six tournaments simultaneously: two individuals from the ATP, three from the WTA and the ATP Cup by teams. But the alarm went off on Wednesday with the positive of an employee of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, where most of the athletes stay. All the paintings stopped. Y the Australian Open started shaking. Up to 502 tennis-related people, out of a total of 600, have had to pass checks again. Melbourne Thursday recalled those agonizing days of rest of the Tour and the Vuelta. There have been no positives, the bubble works. Scare overcome. Tennis is healthy. To play!