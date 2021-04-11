Thursday knows Why isn’t coffee packed in tea bags?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday! Last week’s website talked about the nuclear waste produced annually in Finland.

Vesa Räsänen points out, in essence, that a 60 – tonne load would require a seven – axle vehicle combination in terms of weight.

However, the truck estimate was based on volume: the nuclear fuels of the year take up less than 20 cubic meters of space, the so-called bucket truck. The different thing is whether the shafts would last, but the example shows how dense the goods are.

Jari Peltola sent a microwave-themed trick. His microcontroller snapped at longer heatings, but the problem was solved by dusting off the inside of the device.

It’s good advice for other electronic gadgets as well.

Pandemic, the time I have wondered why politicians and authorities commented the Honorable Members that “now is not the time to blame”. I just read that the party of 50 young people who had stopped by the police in Kemi. Couldn’t they be blamed? Would it be a nuisance or a benefit in the big picture?

– Harri Kiljander

Guilt is very difficult to distinguish from shame, and therefore it is a personal and harsh feeling.

Because few know how to deal with blame, it is a risk for politicians. Man is adept at motivating his own actions. Rather than his own mocha, he might think that the perpetrators should not be listened to.

For politicians, it’s also about wanting to please and protecting their own skin. In difficult times, politicians have enough work anyway. That’s why they don’t like to intervene in individual events but look aside and try to stay away.

It is easier for ministers and leaders of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) to present their reprimands at the national level than to take a magnifying glass under one party. Then they would set themselves deliberately opposing 50 young, these 50 guy and who knows whom.

In the past, the minister had a clearer dominance in terms of information, but social media has leveled out this setup. A snowball-like mill or other back reaction may swell from the guilting finger.

At worst, the perpetrators are provoked by not listening to other official instructions or refusing to be vaccinated.

However, a little guilt could be reasonable for the Partyers. The good side of guilt is that it motivates moral behavior and helping other people. A good example is face masks. They are used to protect others, or at least for fear of social resentment and shame.

Or politicians and authorities have watched the goodness of young people through their fingers. After a tough year, empathy is also needed. Especially if the violation does not recur.

On a joint trip with tea and coffee drinkers, we considered why coffee should not be packed in tea bags like tea. Quality would certainly suffer there as well, but would drinking coffee be created under hiking conditions if a “coffee bag” were whipped in the water like a tea bag?

– Quality tea and coffee to glory

The lollipop barista got excited about the question by experimenting himself. He bought tea bags from the store and put in coffee. The end result was not surprising. The “coffee” was really skinny, even though the bag was in the water for ten minutes.

The hot water extracted mainly from the outside of the bag, not containing the coffee that was in the bag too tightly, the barista estimated.

When coffee is made in a press pan or an old-fashioned coffee pot, the coffee grounds are allowed to swing and flour freely in the water.

A tea bag prevents this. The water in the cup does not have enough pressure to get through the bag, and the extracted coffee, on the other hand, has no pressure to get out of the bag. Brown water is formed.

The barista remembers trying a product in which the drink was finished by pressing a coffee bag with a spoon against the edge of the mug. Only then did the extracted coffee mix with the rest of the water.

In principle, there is no obstacle to tea bag coffee. In the United States, there is a coffee company that sells coffee bags.

These bags are larger and coarser than the base lipton. Their material looks like frost, through which water can get better than through the paper of a tea bag.

A sensible market is just missing.

Instant coffee has been tried, but those who care tremendously about the taste of their coffee also care about the ritual of artisan coffee. If top-quality chews just sip from a bag into hot water, the experience lacks half the enjoyment. At the same time, even a regular supermarket nowadays makes a very good instant coffee that is suitable for the majority and even cheap.

According to the barista, there are easy and obvious options for hikers. He says he has seen many bodyguards carrying a scarce and rolled Juhla Mokka package.

If you want a little better, the coffees can be ground at home and packed airtight in a Minigrip bag. They then pan, pan over the campfire and open.

The aroma of freshly ground coffee is one that no instant coffee maker has learned to preserve, despite attempts.

