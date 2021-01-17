Thursday knows Why is Venice not moldy?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Hey Again, value readers, this is Thursday! There has been talk in the column lately Jussi Mäntynen Moosesculpture in front of the Natural History Museum in Helsinki. Initially, one questioner was certain that the sculpture had been erected on it as early as the 1960s, even though the official year of erection was 1972.

The mystery is finally solved. Museum manager at the Helsinki University Museum Marja Niemi went through the old annual reports of the University of Helsinki. It turned out that the Consistory had allocated funds for casting a deer sculpture in bronze during the 1968-69 school year.

In June 1972, New Finland wrote about a plan to place a deer statue in the center of Helsinki. In December, the same magazine wrote that Mäntynen’s old deer statue has finally stepped out of the Zoological Museum in Helsinki.

Interestingly, so many recalled seeing the sculpture in front of the museum in the previous decade. Memory easily does the trick! Memories may have been influenced by the fact that the museum lobby has previously been on display Hirven impressive plaster version.

A few readers also posted photos related to the issue. Thank you for your letters!

Then a couple of new questions.

It was reported that the streets of Venice were again covered under flood waters. After all, the foundations of the buildings are under water anyway, as is Amsterdam, for example. Why don’t buildings mold up? It seems to be enough for the mold damage in the basements of houses built on dry land in Finland that there is not enough dumping in the drainage.

– Pena

Architect and professor Mikko Summanen says the biggest difference is probably in the structural solutions.

Venetian buildings are for the most part massive stone and brick structures that, when wet, are less susceptible to microbial damage than structures containing organic matter. In Finland, organic substances are used, for example, in the layer structures of external walls: insulation, wood or gypsum board are favorable growth media for microbes. A massive stone or brick wall, on the other hand, binds and releases moisture without the same risk of mold formation.

Despite this, buildings are also moldy in Venice and Amsterdam. When mold spots appear on the surfaces, the spots are just washed away and the surfaces are repainted with an alkaline lime pattern, which is a poor breeding ground for microbes.

Attitudes towards mold and indoor air issues are clearly more carefree in many other places than in Finland.

According to Summanen, his own question is the large variation in water level in buildings built on wooden piles. Much of the buildings in Venice are like that. The wood pile is completely protected under water, but if the top of the pile stays above the water, the wood dries and the pile begins to rot. In Venice, buildings have begun to sink. Sewage also causes damage to wooden piles in Venice.

I cycled in Puu-Vallila and wondered the names of the streets: Hauhontie, Eurantie, Ähtärintie, Keiteleentie, Inarintie, Lohjantie, Päijänteentie, Kangasalantie, etc. How did the streets get their name?

– Johanna

You can check the names of individual streets from the City of Helsinki’s map service. Keiteelentie, for example, is named after the municipality of North Savonia, while Lohjantie is named after the city of Lohja. Hauho is a former Finnish municipality, now part of the city of Hämeenlinna, and so on. Unfortunately, however, why these very names have been chosen is not explained.

Nomenclature Designer Johanna Lehtonen According to him, there are hardly any of its two reasons – for example, the mentioned places are not on each other’s holidays on the map of Finland.

The geographical names have probably been chosen because a lot of new names are needed at once.

It may be that the first names chosen have had some real connection to Vallila, but the rest have just been invented as a continuation of them. The oldest street names in the area have been in use for over a hundred years, and the name family has been supplemented later as needed.

The names are always decided in connection with the town plan. They are meant to create the identity of a place and recall its history. Often the nomenclature is created according to a uniformly delimited subject area, for example, the names of keepers or lakes. A single street name must also function in both Finnish and Swedish, and it may only appear in the city once.

There are several districts in Helsinki whose streets are named after another area: in Ruskeasuo, for example, a Finn actually feels at home. New street names are coming to Sörnäinen’s container port, for which port workers have been interviewed. Their slang will be heard in the name of the streets.

