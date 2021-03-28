Thursday knows Why is the election ruined by suspense polls?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday! The mystery of the much-talked-about light news continues. The news board seems to have visited typically. HS Space Journey – stopover on the roof of Vaakuna read in the headline presenting the light news of Helsingin Sanomat’s personnel magazine. It has been removed from the roof in complete silence.

Readers who communicated with Torst remember seeing the light news while waiting for the bus in the fall of 1970 and the winter of 1971. But contrary to Torst’s last assertion, an archival image of the 1972 May Day procession was still found. In the picture, the painting can be seen in the distance on the roof of Sokos.

Why polls, especially near elections? Wouldn’t it be much more exciting if there were no predictions about preconceptions and last-minute polls didn’t affect people’s voting behavior?

– Andy

It’s a vissi point: surveys are, in many ways, a spoil of excitement, and they are done out of curiosity. Man wants to know in advance what is going on, and the means are there. Polls could thus be compared to a weather forecast.

Galluptulos is competitive news, which is why we journalists are interested in them. Without the polls, the inter-election information about party support would be much more vague, although it would certainly seep into something.

Parties benefit from polls in that they get information about the voting habits of different people. Good poll results also make it easier to get candidates. Electoral polls are particularly important for research institutes because they allow them to correct any measurement errors.

But true polls affect voting behavior. In the United States, information about favorable Gallup results could have increased the number of voters by as much as six percentage points compared to a group that did not know about the results. However, it must be remembered that Gallup is never the original reason for the rise in support. It can at most blow the wind on the sails and make people jump into the winner’s carts.

There are also countries such as Italy and Slovakia where surveys are stopped a couple of weeks before the election. On the other hand, there are countries where door-to-door polls are conducted on election day. That’s just spoiling the excitement!

The real thriller is to track the count in real time. In Finland, the last polls are usually published at the beginning of election week, but about one in five voters does not make their voting decision until election day.

Nuclear explosions naturally occur in the sun all the time. Could scientists and women develop a rocket for nuclear waste with only a ticket to the Sun?

– Activity maximum

The project would be technologically possible but absurd. It would be astronomically expensive and not at all risk-free, as there can always be something wrong with firing a rocket, causing nuclear debris to spread into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Earth orbits the Sun at a rate of more than 100,000 kilometers per hour. In order for a rocket to be fired at the Sun, it should be given equal momentum in the opposite direction.

A lollipop astrophysicist illustrated the matter with a carousel. As everyone who rides the carousel knows: the harder the pace, the harder it is to go in the middle of the carousel. Be careful not to fly out of the ride. If you jump away, you get a fast pace.

It would be easier to shoot the rocket outward, towards Jupiter, and let the gravity of the giant planet do the work and spin the rocket back towards the Sun. The Parker spacecraft, sent in 2018 to orbit the Sun, is looking for extra speed by flying as many as seven near Venus.

The scale of the difficulty of the project is given by the weight of the Parker probe: 685 pounds. More than 60 tonnes of spent nuclear fuel are generated in Finland every year – a hundred times the amount that would fit in a small truck.

For the first 3-5 years, the fuel bundles will lie in the power plant’s water basin. The waste can then be transferred, for example, in steel tanks with walls 15 cm thick. Thus, even such a tank would weigh more than a probe considered an unprecedented scientific masterpiece.

My parents have a 35 year old microwave that my mom thinks has lost its power and should be replaced with a new one. Dad thinks not, because microwaves do not have wearable components that would affect the heating efficiency. So why has the time needed to warm up spinach beetles have increased since 20 years ago?

– Iiro Linnala

This time your father is wrong. The microwave has, as it were, a wearing part: a microwave magnetron. It is usually a copper vacuum tube, which hehkuttaessa from the middle of the cathode begins to move electrons from the outside of the anode. This creates microwaves that are isolated in the microwave oven in the chamber – that is, inside the micro.

The power of the microwave magnetron begins to fade after about 2,000 hours of operation, and that time is likely to be reached in 35 years. So I’m not with my mother in the micro store.

Torsti’s dart strap on Facebook: facebook.com/torstintikkaremmi