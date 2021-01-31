Thursday knows Why are artists left?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Hey, dear readers, this is Thursday! Lastly, the column talked about the names of the streets in Puu-Vallila in Helsinki. Anne-Marie Aaltonen focus:

“Work Helsinki street names says that Vallila began to expand in 1908 when the settlement spread from Kallio and Sörnäinen. ”

At that time, for example, Inari, Keitele and Päijänteentie were named after Finnish lakes. Shortly afterwards, the formula was extended to the area of ​​the Backas farm, which included the names of Finnish keepers, including Euran-, Hauhon- and Sammatintiet.

Markus Lång sent a two-page letter about my poor language use. I wrote last: “A few readers also sent photos related to this.”

This would be better, for example: “A few readers also posted photos related to the topic.”

My deepest condolences! The proposal of the Center for Indigenous Languages ​​should be borne in mind: the forms “related”, “concerning” and “included” should be avoided altogether, as they give rise to ambiguous interpretations.

Has there been anorexia in the last century, say 60 years ago, when I was in elementary school? I don’t remember from my youth that someone would have lost weight sickly. Very carefully when I thought about it, we guys and I admired the lean Twiggy in the 60s. We did not eat at all, but sewed mini skirts according to the pattern.

– Hunger is always our guest

The first medical description of anorexia was given by a doctor Richard Morton in 1689. However, anorexia has existed since the Middle Ages, when it was admittedly associated with starvation in the name of religion and purity.

Roman orgy descriptions, on the other hand, tell of self-inflicted vomiting. The stomach was emptied so that more could be eaten at the feasts. Thus, the background was hardly influenced by the same psychological factors as in eating disorders today.

In general, culture admires something that is difficult to achieve. There was a shortage of food in the agricultural society, so roundness and abundance was the prevailing ideal. In today’s society, where there is an oversupply of food and manual labor does not consume as much energy, the object of admiration is slenderness – although this, too, may be in transition.

Executive Director of the Eating Disorders Association Kirsi Broström According to him, eating disorders have increased in Finland and Western countries since the 1990s.

The reasons are thought to be related to a society that glorifies slenderness, the uncertainty of time, the focus on performance, and the one-sided body image produced by the media.

The individual’s psychological development, genetic inheritance and growth environment also play a major role. Eating disorder is also not just about eating and your own body, but can be caused by insecurity or feeling unwell.

Although anorexia is perhaps the best known of the eating disorders, it is the rarest of them. Most eating disorders are not visible to the person, so as early as the 1960s, they may have suffered more than previously thought.

Eating disorders were also not identified in health care at the time, so many may have become ill, but the disease has not been identified or treated at all or has been treated as some other mental health problem.

According to general life experience, artists are more often left-wing than right-wing in their political ideology. Why so?

– Too old

A large number of artists in Finland are low-income or poor. It would be challenging for artists to succeed if art was not funded by taxes. This is probably one reason to support the transfer of income from the rich to the poor.

An artist can be proud of his work and socially respected despite his low income – so it is easy for him to imagine that this is the case in other fields as well, and the market alone cannot determine what is valuable work or the right compensation for it.

Doctor of Fine Arts, artist Teemu Mäki recalls, however, that it should not be generalized too much: artists also have civilians who may be very right, for example, in their economic policy views.

On the other hand, a commercially successful artist may well think that art is one of the exceptional cases, such as health care, education, or national defense, that should not be left at the mercy of mere market mechanisms.

Some artists who call themselves leftists, on the other hand, believe that paid education or undermining social security would make people more diligent, or that tax funds should support the art that is most in demand.

Thus, Mäki recognizes a phenomenon in which artists may be thought to be left-wing, when in reality opinions do not always correspond to the left-wing worldview.

