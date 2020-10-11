Thursday knows Who solves crimes in Antarctica?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Lastly, the column talked about where in Finland Jyväskylä is located. Also a nickname Uncertain has experienced confusion over his place of residence.

“Thank you for finding out in which area Jyväskylä residents live. My own localization problem is related to weather forecasts. I assume that no precise area classification can be found for them. Still, I would like to find some guidance on how to interpret the Meteorologist’s speech from Eastern, Southeastern or Central Finland. ”

To this end, Torst has to offer medicine: the guideline exists, and it can be found on the website of the Finnish Meteorological Institute. In weather forecasts, Finland is divided into large regions based on provinces. For example, the central part of the country includes the provinces of Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Ostrobothnia, Southern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Central Finland, Southern Savonia, Northern Savonia and North Karelia.

Meteorologist Anniina Valtonen emphasizes to Torst that it is not intended to shake hands in a weather broadcast where it hurts. The broadcast has about two minutes of speaking time, so there is no time to list individual locations while speaking. It is simply quicker to mention the Direction of the Air or to speak more vaguely in the “middle stages of the earth” and show by hand more precisely what the area means.

The distance of the meteorologist to the camera causes a slight distortion – even if the hand is in the right place on the map, the angle of view can make the position look a little bit wrong.

Who solves crimes in Antarctica? If murder were to take place at international research centers, who would bring the killer to justice – and where?

– Mira

If a research station employee is suspected of a serious crime, the employee will be held liable in his or her home country and in accordance with its legislation. This and many other issues have been agreed in the Antarctic Treaty of 60 years ago.

Often the station manager takes care of the practical arrangements. Minor crimes can be solved on the spot, or the employee will be fired. In more serious cases, the accused of the crime can be put behind bars to wait for transportation.

This was the case, for example, in 1996 at the large McMurdon research station, when one of the experiments attacked another chef with a hammer. No one died, but the FBI flew to the scene to investigate and take the suspect away.

It is not known whether anyone has been murdered in Antarctica. According to some sources, this could have happened at a Soviet research station in 1959. According to the story, an employee got nervous in a chess match and killed his colleague with an ax. However, there is no definite information on this.

In 2000, a 32-year-old Australian astrophysicist died in the area Rodney Marks, and it later emerged that the cause of death was methanol poisoning. However, it has not been established how methanol had entered Marks’ body.

Expeditions have claimed numerous lives, but if any deaths have been associated with obscure features, information about them has remained in an icy landscape.

What is the share of employees in the working population at the terminals? I mean an employee whose work is entirely done on a computer. I find myself a little annoyed when some seem to think all the work is going on at the terminal these days.

– Windshield blower

University Lecturer in Sociology Pasi Pyöriä The University of Tampere has studied these things, so I wrote to him. The bikes were answered by email, the terminal worker as is. There is no unambiguous answer to the question, he said. Bike’s own work, for example, is a lot of computer typing, but it also involves a lot more. Many professions are like this.

Pyöriä was invited to consult Statistics Finland’s study on working conditions, which has been monitoring people who use information technology at work since 1984.

“While in 1984 the share of employees using information technology in their work was only 17 per cent, in 2018 the corresponding share was already 91 per cent,” Pyöriä quotes.

This does not mean that all those people would now sit in front of the screen all day long. The picture becomes clearer when you look at how much of these people’s work is usually spent on information technology.

“Of the employees who use information technology, about four in ten use it almost all of their working time. Slightly more than half of senior IT staff use IT almost full-time, and 40% of senior staff but only 18% of staff. ”

Then there are people who are not at the end at all. These professions include, among others, construction professionals, cleaners and kitchen workers, as well as workshop and foundry workers.

