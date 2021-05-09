Thursday knows Who belongs to the international community?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

A couple of close-eyed feedback also came. The response mentioned the Canadian pilot village of Drake Landing. Pseudonym Lassi points out that the heat in the test village is not produced by solar panels but by solar collectors with antifreeze. The panels only produce electricity.

Pekka Voipio instead, he already found an aggravating beauty flaw in the layout of the question. The error is worth mentioning, as it seems to be nested in our language more broadly. Optimal is itself superlative. The most optimal goes to the otter and thus there is no optimal use of language. Your columnist promises to learn a lesson.

Several parties are concerned about patent protection for coronary vaccines and profits for pharmaceutical companies. An analogy can be drawn from it in wartime. Did Tikkakoski get fabulous victories from his submachine guns? Did Sweden sell grenades to Finland, or did it settle for securing its own country’s arsenal?

– Mr Suominen

The Tikkakoski factory had a full job of making products for its own army, says a lollipop who is familiar with the history of weapons. The fabulous profits of the Tikkakoski weapons factory thus remained a wishful thinking, as domestic demand was so large.

Tikkakoski sold weapons licenses to, for example, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark. Likewise the main owner of the factory, a German Willi Daugs, tried to do foreign business.

However, export volumes were small. The scale comes from the story that Finnish submachine guns were exported to Spain in a welded tank. Daugs would have exported weapons from Finland to Greece in 1941, but the Defense Forces prevented it. Weapons when a German ally against Italy was used.

At the end of the war, the Tikkakoski plant ended up in Soviet ownership as a nice German property. Daugs moved to Spain to take the drawings of the M44 submachine gun with him, and he began making them in Oviedo for export to West Germany.

Elsewhere, however, Finland received weapons support. Sweden was not left to secure its own arsenal, but delivered 101 cannons to Finland during the Winter War, some of which I borrow, and more than 48,000 shots. More than three hundred cannons and 124,000 rounds of ammunition were delivered from France.

I have wondered about the term “international community”, which is often referred to. Who is involved and who is not? How is it defined?

– Matti

International politics has traditionally been thought of as a state in which states, like a billiard ball, are bumpy, self-interested pieces. The international community is what falls between these. Its preliminary form emerged after World War I in response to the horrors of war, but World War II showed that no matter how treaties were signed, not everyone cares about them.

Under the current arrangement, the international community exists through institutions. One of its legitimate representatives is, for example, the United Nations, where every country has one vote. They then decide what the international community thinks. In the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank, one vote comes from one currency.

Because the international community sounds great, many would like to define it on their own terms: whether it is a Western community of values, NATO, or mutual solidarity among the working class. In recent years, Finland has begun to talk about “rule-based” in order to Trump, China and Russia could be eradicated outside the Community.

Tikkaremmi, a professor of politics, says the corona pandemic has brought a new issue into question. The World Health Organization (WHO) has collaborated on its vaccine projects Bill and Melinda Gatesin with the Foundation, creating a new kind of well-meaning international community that tells how vaccine work should be done.

It is important for this community to protect vaccine patents. If they were decided on the basis of land and voice, patent protection would be relaxed so that the population could be vaccinated more quickly. The same is being done by human rights organizations.

In the matter of vaccination, the international community, that is, Finland, the EU and the United States, was therefore until this week on the lines of Bill Gates, not the majority of states. On Wednesday, the United States announced its support for a temporary waiver of patent protection. The EU also agreed to discuss.

This is not the only time that the line of international interest and being on the side of the weak contains contradictions. In speeches, poor countries are often pushed for more decision-making power. But if African countries had the same voting power in the “international communities” as Western countries, the voting results would be very different. It might then be more difficult for the community to protect the rights of, for example, sexual minorities and women.

Follow the comic contradiction: in order to protect brown women, the West insists that brown people should have less power in the international community.

“A lot of people don’t find it any strange, even though it’s like a basic course on what neo-colonialism is,” the professor says.

