Thursday knows What is the service life of a nasal needle?

What is the calculated service life of the Näsinneula, how is the durability of the structures measured, and how will the tower be dismantled in time?

– Ville Mattila

in Tampere Näsinneula, located in Särkänniemi, has just turned fifty, it was opened at the end of April 1971.

Many concrete buildings should be extensively repaired at that age, but in the case of Näsinneula, it has been partly a coincidence that the tower is still in very good condition.

The tower was once cast using sliding casting technology. Then the concrete at the bottom of the mold, which is a few meters high, has time to harden when the mold is grated very slowly upwards and new concrete is poured and reinforced from above the mold.

The casting of the tower had come to be done by a Hungarian team that was not otherwise involved in the construction work. Casting was a 30-day continuous run.

In Finland, for example, some water towers considerably lower than the 134-meter Näsinneula were slid-cast. Still, the technique was chosen for the construction of the Näsinneula due to the height of the tower, without a larger plan that the concrete thus produced would become stronger and denser than traditional casting. The superiority of sliding casting is also increased by the fact that traditional casting has seams every few meters, but sliding casting does not.

Due to the tightness and seamlessness, moisture cannot enter the structures to freeze or cause any other erosion.

The condition of the nasal needle is constantly monitored, and from the rough surface created by the sliding casting, small pieces of stone beaten by wind and rain are scraped off to prevent them from falling. Larger surveys are conducted every ten years.

Director of A-engineers who built the nasal needle and examined its condition Heikki Käkönen says that there is still no attempt to find damage in the tower that can fit within the limits of the measurements. If the casting technique had been different, significant repairs would certainly have already had to be made.

“I dare to promise that it will last another hundred years,” says Käkönen.

“I’d say it lasts just fine for 150-200 years, but then someone would definitely call and claim to know better that it’s not possible.”

What about that demolition? How will it be implemented then in 2170?

“There will be no technical reasons for dismantling.”

When you watch reality TV shows, a fool thinks that’s how things actually go. The truth seems to be different. Why are there screenwriters in those programs? Last time, I drew attention to the Survivors series, for example, where, according to the final texts, there are as many as three of them. It is also strange that when a competitor “finds” an amulet, the camera is always conveniently in place.

– Unconscious

Real TV the truth is that people in series are exactly what they themselves want to be. They are not written roles, replicas or emotional states. Instead, even for these series, all events are written in advance. No. Big Brotherin weekly assignments, Scenery and props fall from the sky. Inventing them is the job of the screenwriters.

When a bottle post about the existence of amulets is sent to the Island of Survivors, even on Thursday at 2 pm, a group of cameras will of course also be sent to the island to follow the discovery of the bottle post and the search for amulets.

Cameras don’t track competitors all the time – except At Big Brother, where it is the juju of the program.

A screenwriter is also needed during the production of the program, as small changes have to be made on the fly. Tailoring races to favor an individual competitor is a dangerous road with short footprints, but it’s worth bringing an extra twist to the tug of war – albeit mixed teams – if one original team has a total weight of 150 and the other 1,150 pounds. It can also be about health or the weather: on a thunderstorm day, you can’t build a flagpole from scrap metal on top of a mountain.

Separately, the so-called scripted reality is rare in Finland. Its genre is closer to the soap series. Participants may not have replicas written, but the rest of the story will.

However, you are right that the term screenwriter is a confusing term. It would be more appropriate to talk about content designers, even if it is a much worse Finnish language. Scriptwriter leaves the impression that the outcome of the series would have been decided in advance all the way to the winner. However, this is not the case.

The winner is decided by the other competitors in the Survivors, the audience in Big Brother and the bachelor or bachelor girl in the love reality.

