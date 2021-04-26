Thursday knows What is the most energy-optimal city for housing in the world?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

25.4. 2:00 | Updated 8:08

Hey Again, readers, this is Thursday! Last time there was talk of coffee being made in tea bags. In addition to the American coffee company, readers have received observations from around the world: Malaysia, South Africa, Japan and Britain. Taste experiences have ranged from “surprisingly decent” to “tasty”.

Eja Jägerroos says that it even imports bagged coffee from Australia to Finland because the product is so convenient. Jägerroos regrets that he has not found a similar product in Finland.

Thursday suggests that you don’t have to go far. In Kuopio, the hometown of Jägerroos, there is a company called Cahfi, which makes bagged coffee.

It is said that it would be best for Finns to move to large cities, where heating can be managed efficiently and centrally. But which city should you move to? In Finnish cities, heating requires too much energy. In Rome, the energy saved by winter heating goes to air conditioning in summer. Where is the most optimal place on our planet for energy used for housing?

– Kimmo Collander

The solution can be found in the cooling and heating demand figures, which are diligently recorded. If the average daily temperature is below 10 degrees in spring and below 12 degrees in autumn, the heating demand will increase. Temperatures above 18 degrees again increase the number of cooling demand.

Thus, the most optimal place to live in terms of temperature would be one where the sum of these figures would be as small as possible, ie the average temperature would be between 10 and 18 degrees for as many days of the year as possible.

Despite the hot summers in the Mediterranean, there are only two EU countries where the annual cooling demand is higher than the heating demand: Cyprus and Malta. In Finland, the need for heating is the largest in the EU. Spain and Italy, on the other hand, are so large that they can accommodate a wide variety of local climates.

The lollipop meteorologist estimates that the most optimal places in Europe would be in the Mediterranean, close to the sea, preferably in a slightly highland, which would cool the hottest days. Such cities would be, for example, Santiago de Compostela and Bilbao in northern Spain. Porto in Portugal could also be a good place.

In the United States, the lowest aggregate heating and cooling demand figures are found in Southern California: San Diego and Los Angeles. Based on country-specific data, suitable cities could also be found in mountainous Peru, Morocco and South Africa. However, the comparison with Europe is not entirely accurate, as temperature limits vary from country to country.

As long as as much renewable energy as possible was available, the importance of the site would diminish. In the Mediterranean, it would be easy to heat and cool with solar energy, but alternative destinations could be much further north.

In Iceland, for example, there is little need for cooling or cooling is handled by opening the windows. However, heat can be pumped from the ground for heating virtually indefinitely. In Canada, south of Calgary, there is a pilot village called Drake Landing, where energy is produced with solar panels and stored on the ground. The heating and cooling of the place, which is approximately the same as in Helsinki, can be handled almost 100% energy-neutrally.

The press allowed to read verbatim e-mails sent by the Chancellor of Justice to the Prime Minister and two others. I ask how the journalists have received these messages. Have officials ’emails been hacked, or have any officials sold messages to a reporter for a fee?

– Kekkonen back

Acquiring information from journalists is much less dramatic than many believe. There is a publicity law in Finland, according to which many e-mails are also documents of the authority and in that respect are public – not secret or confidential.

In the case of the Chancellor of Justice, the issue was Iltalehti Lauri Nurmen scoop. Nurmi says that he gets most of his information from personal sources, even in this case. Sometimes information is oral information, sometimes documents that are shared through intermediaries or highly encrypted messaging connections. No monetary compensation is paid for the data in Finland.

Like many other journalists, Nurmi makes requests for information, which the authorities must respond to in the name of the Public Access to Information Act.

According to Nurmi, the Publicity Act is interpreted too strictly. Correspondence, which should be a public preparation of things, is concealed by inventing grounds for exceptions. In such situations, the editor can appeal to an administrative court, which has often ordered the materials to be made public, but the process can take a couple of years. Right now Chancellor of Justice Tuomas Pöysti fights in the Supreme Administrative Court to conceal his job message from the Minister Anne Bernerille.

Sometimes there are delayed links to public documents, behind which you can find the most interesting things. In that case, the incumbent can then be transparent and say that I did make that information public. So it was with Nurmi’s e-mails. I was prime minister Sanna Marinille (sd) can now also be found on the Office of the Chancellor of Justice – behind hard-to-find links.

Torsti’s dart strap on Facebook: facebook.com/torstintikkaremmi