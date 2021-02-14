Thursday knows What have been the benefits of insatiable addiction in evolution?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Ladies readers, the light of your winter days is welcomed here Thursday!

Last there was talk of orthodoxy. Vuokko Juurisoja write:

“You wrote about bad language. I will continue the story a bit. The sentence belonged to: A few readers also posted photos related to the issue. Reader Markus Lång sent a correction: A few readers also posted related photos. But this could be said even shorter: A few readers also posted related photos. So without a stiff side sentence. ”

True! Many other readers pointed this out.

What is the effect of a hot source on the ambient temperature? I was just wondering here that if we had, for example, 100,000 liters of 41-degree water, would the surrounding air warm up enough in winter to melt the snow on the ground?

– Aki

Roughly generalized, the answer is: probably not. The air changes all the time. The warm and humid air of the hot spring rises upwards and mixes with the wider cool air mass.

University Lecturer in Natural Geography Olli Ruth told me that a steam source could theoretically even rain more snow locally because the source would otherwise increase the humidity of the dry frost air.

If the source were of the size of a lake, its air-warming effect could be noticed more clearly. Similarly, if the hot spring were located in a narrow valley where air cannot easily mix and exchange.

The hot springs are located in volcanic areas where the bedrock may be warmer than usual. Because of this, snow can melt from the ground near springs in places.

Professor of Hydrosphere Geophysics Petteri Uotila in turn, approached the question by wondering whether there were conditions under which the heat released from the source into the air would melt nearby snow.

In this case, the air temperature above the source and the surrounding snow should remain at least slightly above the melting point. However, this is unlikely because the air heated by the source is lighter than the winter frost. The two air masses mix efficiently, and the air heated by the source cools.

The rate of cooling, on the other hand, depends on weather conditions such as winter air temperature and humidity, wind, cloudiness, and solar radiation.

In favorable weather conditions for our question, the wind would be weak, the clouds abundant, the temperature slightly frosty and the relative humidity high. Since the temperature of the source would be high and the heating power on the order of 100 W per square meter, it could raise the air temperature by a few degrees to the plus side. The air heated by the spring would travel with the wind over the snow and melt it.

Admittedly, because melting snow requires a lot of energy, the snow cover would thin very little – Uotila estimates less than a millimeter.

Why can a person get an almost insatiable addiction? What benefit has it had in evolution? Isn’t that most often a danger rather than something useful?

– Pensive Maria

Addictions are related to seeking pleasure. From an evolutionary point of view, it is profitable because it has guided our species to survive and reproduce.

Pleasure is produced by the neurotransmitter central nervous system dopamine. It invigorates and makes us feel energetic. Dopamine is released, for example, by food, sex and drugs. They were not available at the beginning of the human race to the extent that a dangerous addiction could have arisen.

It has been essential for evolution that dopamine does not reward what we already have. If we were to continue to live in caves and fight for food, it would be important to understand collecting and hunting and multiplying further.

Today, however, there are plenty of sources of dopamine available and we seem to be programmed to want more.

Dopamine rewards us specifically for the thought of wanting more. Dopamine is excreted when we know we will soon receive a prize, like a piece of chocolate. The idea of ​​delicious chocolate secretes dopamine, even though eating the chocolate itself may not be as euphoric as we imagined.

The same is true for drugs: the next dose no longer causes the same charm. However, the memory trace of a sense of pleasure makes us want more pleasure, which can be fatal for the emergence of addiction.

In addition, the pleasure burst provided by drugs is many times greater than our body’s natural dopamine production. So it’s no wonder that it’s so easy to get hooked on it.

It is also known that some human dopamine receptor cell proteins are more sensitive than others. So there are differences between people that contribute to the emergence of addiction.

Thursday on Facebook: facebook.com/torstintikkaremmi