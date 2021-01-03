Thursday knows Should a shipwreck drink his own urine?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Hey just, dear readers, this is Thursday! Last time there was talk about whether Jussi Mäntynen can Moosesculpture may not have been erected in front of the Animal Museum in Helsinki until 1972, as mentioned in official sources. Several readers even sent a message that they have memories of the sculpture as early as the 1960s.

“I came to Helsinki in the autumn of 1965 to study. I initially lived in a building on the corner of Rautatienkatu and Arkadiankatu, diagonally opposite the Zoological Museum. There stood next to the museum door that big deer, the object of the peasant’s wonder “, Kari Jussila wrote.

Please note that efforts are still being made to resolve this issue after the holidays.

My friend was a mate, most recently on Neste’s gas ships. I once asked him the following: When a ship leaves to get oil or liquid fuel even from Saudi Arabia, its tanks are empty. Why not blow some protective film on the tanks, refuel the ship with potable water and sell the water in the destination country. In Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, the protective plastic would be sucked off and replaced with fuel. My friend didn’t really take my question seriously. Would the above be technically successful, and would it make commercial sense on the other hand?

– Markku Sivonen

Contrary to what one might imagine, water is affordable in Saudi Arabia. The price is due to state subsidies: much of the country’s potable water is made from seawater, and the administration supports its journey to consumers. It is therefore possible that transporting drinking water would not be economically viable.

However, it is imagined that the country’s administration would be interested in high-quality Finnish drinking water.

In any case, ships carry seawater. Responsible for sea transport of liquid Paavo Kojonen says a ship carrying 100,000 tons of cargo, for example, carries about 40,000 tons of ballast water empty. It is not transported in cargo tanks, but has its own tanks, pumps and pipes in the ship’s double hull.

“This ensures that the water areas are not polluted with any cargo residues that may be in the cargo tanks after unloading,” says Kojonen.

Then why isn’t drinking water transported? There are reasons other than economic ones. When the ship’s cargo is unloaded, the amount of water must be pumped into the ballast tanks in 12 to 18 hours.

“At least tens of thousands of cubes of drinking water are not available in a few hours, at least at the moment.”

In addition, drinking water has high quality standards and ballast tanks are not designed for use.

The use of some kind of protective film, on the other hand, is hampered by the size of the tanks on the tanker. A single tank can have a volume of about 10,000 cubic meters.

“Making and installing about a large plastic film is a technically challenging sounding project.”

Suppose a person is shipwrecked and has to wait days or weeks for salvation. There is only a limited amount of drinking water and too little. The person has been drinking well just before the shipwreck, and over time he will have to pee. Is it worth saving and drinking urine that comes out? Is drinking urine harmful, and is it as beneficial as drinking clean water? Should it be drunk immediately or later? Can urine be processed in primitive conditions somehow to make it more profitable to drink?

– Markus

So, who among us would not sometimes oversee this matter!

The answer is sadly in the negative: urine is not worth drinking, not even shipwrecked on a desert island.

Intuition would easily steer in the other direction. After all, we know that 95 percent of urine is water. But the same proportion of seawater to its parties is also water, and its drinking is also harmful. In fact, because of the salinity, drinking both urine and seawater only aggravates dehydration.

In certain circles – they are called drinking drinks, for example – urination is sometimes practiced for “health reasons”. This is not very smart.

There are no science-known health effects of urine. The kidneys work for a good reason to get rid of the waste products that are flushed out in the urine. The longer you dehydrate, the more urine is in your urine. Such a mixture should not be fed to your body, especially in a situation where it is otherwise hard, such as shipwrecked. Urine also acts as a breeding ground for bacteria, so it’s especially not worth starting to preserve.

However, you always see news from time to time about a person who has survived difficult conditions by drinking his urine. The press should not publish such. Man may well have drunk urine and he has also survived, but that doesn’t mean there’s a cause-and-effect relationship between things.

