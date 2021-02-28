Thursday knows How can snow illuminate?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Address: Usko Sister / Thursday knows, HS Sunday, PO Box 65, 00089 Sanoma. Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

First I have to apologize. I töppäillyt – to the extent that I had to shame Adjustments-column. It all started when the reader Markus Lång presented appropriate language maintenance in the column.

I had written, “A few readers also sent photos related to this.”

Lång criticized the wording and suggested that the sentence could be better written, for example: “A few readers also posted photos related to the topic.” Or, “A few readers also posted related photos.”

However, only the first of the proposals ended up in the column. Then the following week, various readers began to suggest the latter sentence as a correction to the former, which seemed as if they were correcting a mistake made by Lång. But the mistake is mine alone, and I apologize for my distraction!

There is often a wish that there would be snow. The most common argument for this is that the snow illuminates in dark times. With my limited knowledge of physics, I don’t understand how snow can illuminate. Is this a phenomenon other than lighting?

Although the snow itself does not illuminate, as a reflector of light it is very effective. “For example, clean and fresh snow cover may reflect up to 90 percent of the sun’s radiation,” a researcher specializing in snow geophysics told me. Sirpa Rasmus.

“In the dark, white and reflective snow gives a completely different visual experience and feeling of light than dark black earth. The same goes for trees, which can be white or dark brown-green-black. ”

According to Rasmus, in urban conditions, the effect of increasing the brightness of snow is clearest in cloudy weather. Then the lights of the city are reflected from below by the snow cover and from above by the clouds gleaming with lights.

“At that time, the outdoors seems to be very bright even in the middle of the night and the light is a nice orange-yellow.”

An interesting fact, certainly confirmed by the everyday observations of many, is that dry snow reflects light better than damp. The sparkle of the spring frosty days is therefore a scientific fact.

I remember from my childhood in the 60’s that there would have been a text display on the roof of the Sokos department store in Helsinki consisting of light points. The screen was almost a house wide and one letter high in height. On the screen, I remember scrolling news headlines and ads from right to left. It would be interesting to know more about the history of that device. Above all, how at that time such an animated and changing text display based on a dot matrix could be implemented.

I found detailed news on the subject in old Helsingin Sanomat, which may be related to the fact that the device was transmitting Hesar’s news.

On April 18, 1961, a good news headline was published in the magazine Finland’s first light news is transmitted using 10,400 lamps.

The equipment had been supplied by G. Previat’s plant in Milan. The screen was 24 meters wide and 1.6 meters high, and according to the news, installing it on the roof of Sokos in wind and frost was a demanding operation.

Overall, the news has an impressive number of issues: 20 rows of lamp groups and 130 rows in parallel, ie a total of 2,600 lamp groups.

And: The number of private cable pairs rises to hundreds of kilometers and has required more than 30,000 solders and more than 40,000 connections to install.

Holy guns! But then how did it work? The story, published in September of the same year, states: The light news is punched with a special machine on a strip about 10 cm wide, which is forwarded to the light news agency.

The story continues: The actual “brain center” of the light news is located on the fifth floor of the same building. Each lamp on the light board has its own wire to the transmitter here.

(The line traveled about 600 miles on this trip, the story goes.)

The news is transferred to the whiteboard by inserting a perforated news strip into the transmitter machine. Above the strip are 10,400 wire ends, each corresponding to one lamp. Below the strip, there is mercury in the tub that pushes through the holes in the strip just enough to make contact with the wires at the point. In this case, the circuit closes and the lamps at the other end of these wires light up on the light board. As the tape passes, the point of contact changes and the characters move forward on the board so quickly that the human eye does not notice the lights constantly turning on and off, but the tape appears to be running continuously.

The caption of the story says that the day before, the light news had told of a coup in Syria.

