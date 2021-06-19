Thursday knows Are the bumpy bows of new cars guillotines?

Ask anything – Torsti and his lollipop offer an answer. If you are not satisfied with the answer, please submit your own suggestion. Email: hs.torsti@hs.fi.

Hello again, readers, this is Thursday! Two weeks ago, the column dealt with abstention and election secrecy.

Hannu Nyberg sent a factual reminder on the subject. Blank sounds are recorded as rejected sounds among battery picks and spiders and not in their own stack. In 1982, when the president was still elected in an electoral election, abstentions were recorded separately and more were cast than some smaller parties received votes. Thus, it is only half the truth that abstention would be a celebration of democracy, Nyberg writes.

As a young man, I read stories about the Finnish Iron Age, according to which the Vikings came along rivers and lakes to trade inland all the way to Häme. How far along the inland waters can you get from the Gulf of Bothnia or the Gulf of Finland today, when even the largest rivers have been dammed in many respects and the terrain has changed a lot since those times? Are there any established long routes that people can still take deep inland with their boats?

– Atte Rätt

By far the longest boat route inland runs through the Vyborg and Saimaa canals to Saimaa. After that, it is possible to get to Kiuruvesi up to Iisalmi or in the other direction to Pielinen Nurmes.

This route is a waterway waterway marked on the chart. Assessing rivers is much more difficult as they do not have official waterways. In addition, the vast majority of the larger ones are indeed harnessed by power plants, usually already a few tens of kilometers from the sea.

The first power plant on the Kemijoki River is Isohaara on the border of Kemi and Keminmaa. The Oulujoki was an ancient tar transport route to Kuhmo and further afield, but it can no longer be reached beyond Muho, which is 35 km away.

The Tornio River, on the other hand, is the longest free-flowing river in all of Europe. In principle, you could get to Kilpisjärvi along it. There is another kind of obstacle ahead: you touch. The first is the three-and-a-half-kilometer-long Kukkolankoski, 14 kilometers north of the center of Tornio.

Rafting is practiced in Kukkolankoski instead of boating. The flow is hard even on a global scale, at its wildest more than 3,000 cubic meters of water per second. There are few boats that you might even want to try upstream.

“Maybe with such a turbine boat at most,” estimates a local Torstille.

I’ve been looking at the design of the bows for new cars lately. Many cars, such as the Škoda electric car in the Enyaq, have an aggressive look with sharp folds that catch the eye. If such a car collides with a pedestrian, will a much worse footprint be created than with more rounded cars? Could the legislation not be affected?

– Junnu

The bows of cars may look aggressive, but they have become safer year after year from a pedestrian’s perspective. Today, the safety of vulnerable road users, ie pedestrians and cyclists, is a separate category in Euro NCAP crash tests.

The tests, which began in the late 1990s, are organized by a large consortium of European bodies, including car associations, research institutes and authorities from numerous European countries.

Because the passengers in the new cars are well protected, car manufacturers are putting bangs on other safety.

Crucial to pedestrian safety is not only the driver’s driving behavior but also where the pedestrian’s head hits in the event of a collision. How does the bow of the car behave at that time? Does the bonnet rise a few inches and dampen the shock? Does the emergency braking system work? Is there a windshield airbag in the car?

Car manufacturers have come to criticize Euro NCAP’s annual tightening requirements as impossibly tight, but only top results are always achieved.

Today, for example, pedestrian safety and the performance of the emergency braking system in reversing accidents are measured. Next, the front area of ​​the car is expanded, which must be protected from shocks to the head. In practice, this means rethinking the strengths of the windshields.

Many technical systems are initially awarded extra points in the crash test. An incentive will emerge and equipment will become more widespread so that the EU has begun to impose it on new cars.

In 2014, a requirement for a driving stabilization system was added to the law. In 2024, all type-approved cars must have a pedestrian-aware emergency braking system. From 2026, the regulation will apply to all new cars.

The aggressive bow Škoda Enyaq you also mentioned has just passed the Euro NCAP test. It received 71 percent of the safety points for vulnerable road users. The result is quite good.

