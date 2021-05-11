The committee in charge of investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH in the country announced that tomorrow “Wednesday” is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that the day after tomorrow “Thursday” is the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of the happy Eid al-Fitr.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Committee said – in a statement issued this evening – that the committee, after the investigation and taking into account the legal methods of proof and the contacts that took place with neighboring countries, did not prove to have the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH tonight. It is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that the day after “Thursday” corresponding to May 13 is the first day of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.





