The committee in charge of investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH in the country announced that today is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and that tomorrow Thursday is the first day of the month of Shawwal and the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Committee, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Badi Al-Dhaheri said, in a statement yesterday, that the committee, after the investigation and taking into account the legal methods of proof and the contacts that took place with neighboring countries, did not prove to it tonight the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH, and therefore today is Wednesday 12 May 2021 It is the completion of the month of Ramadan, and tomorrow, Thursday, May 13, is the first day of the month of Shawwal for the year 1442 AH, the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

On this happy occasion, the members of the committee raised their sincere congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and their Highnesses, the Guardians of the Covenant; We ask the Almighty to protect His Highness the Head of State and maintain good health and wellness, so that he remains an asset for his country and the Arab and Islamic nations. He also congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and all Muslims on the occasion of the happy Eid Al-Fitr.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

