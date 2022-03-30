Thursday.. Dazzling Day in Al Wasl Square

In a place of dazzling, and the flowers of joy bloom, the world will witness the closing ceremony, and in the end, musk, amber, and a glorious phrase that captivates the heart, astonishes, and astonishes, because in Dubai there is a hermit who concludes his recitation after an abundance of spoils of joy, after bliss he grew up at the rackets of skilled people And the luster of giving, there in the midst of meaning, when the “Expo 2020” moons emerge, bright, infinite, holding the light of the stars, and the planets narrating the story of the lights that radiated and expanded in Dubai to gift the world a bundle of light in the era of its lights, and its silver time, successively. A dream and ambitions that became in this world an inspiring historical landmark for the other, innovator in various fields and levels, because the knight and poet thought and contemplated, and worked on making Dubai his greatest poem, and his noble horse, and to combine between horses and poetry, and make them a field of competition for advancement With taste and raising the level of innovation so that Dubai becomes the most important mathematical issue in the world, which is the most comprehensive cosmic physics. Today, as we follow this aesthetic course, we see in Dubai a noble being who moves towards our hearts, stirs our feelings and enters us in the heart of the lit candle in Expo, where there is light, warmth and beauty Throwing his scarf On the beholders and fills the conscience in the folds, flasks and pots, which are the core of happiness, and so we go in the crowd. Lotus flowers emerge from the mud of questions, to open the petals of life, witnessing an Emirati era with distinction and no competitor, because the horses were saddled and the knights wore racing helmets since the rays of vision came out and the light was foreseen. The future, and the earth became tanned with the most precious of major projects, and the sky wore the coat of prosperity, and the passengers did not stop, but continued the journey, and the journey is long, but interesting because in its stubbornness it gives thought the power of confrontation, and the dream of victory over the wretched, and the afflicted, and thus the knight did his utmost to make Dubai his outstanding poem On the wall of history to tell the story of a knight who thought, crossed the straits, and arrived, and here he is today reaping the fruits of fatigue, and reaps the product of toil and staying up late, and the sun of its lamps has not disappeared, the thoughts of men who loved life and gave it with their sacrifice, and gave and made from their sweat streams of rivers that irrigate the roots of their palms, and fill the veins of the homeland with water albumin;

In the Al-Wasl Square, there are the wisps of the world that communicate with each other, and make hope a cue for it in human norms, the secret of beauty and the origin of taste, and the bliss of the world is that we share the love of beauty, and fill the quiver of days with an epistemological debate that leads us to reveal the secret of the mystery of the world, if we do not break the walnut shell India to know what lies in the mysterious, and deep.