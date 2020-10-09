If the number of infections soon increases in Thuringia, you will have to correct yourself there. Otherwise, the ban will appear as an overreaction.

Bodo Ramelow is such a thick-headed and apodictically tough dog that one cannot accuse him of opportunistic action. If the Thuringian Prime Minister, like four other federal states, rejects the ban on accommodation for guests from domestic corona risk areas, he is doing it out of conviction.

In accordance with the Infection Protection Act, the responsibility for ordering corona protection measures lies with the regional health authorities, argues Ramelow. He does not understand why collectively all citizens of a district are not allowed to be accommodated “who have nothing to do with the hotspot”. Hotel and restaurant owners would also be burdened with recording tasks that are actually the responsibility of the police and regulatory authorities.

This attitude may be popular like the entire previous Thuringian pandemic strategy, but it is not populist. In view of its high-profile polls with a view to the upcoming parliamentary elections next April, the left would not have needed either. It also corresponds to the continuity of the previous Thuringian behavior. With the relatively early opening of schools and kindergartens, Red-Red-Green in Thuringia pursued a similar strategy of “enabling instead of forbidding” as the CDU-led Saxony.

Now, too, there is support from CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt, who rejects “intra-German border traffic”. Unlike the Union, the successful Thuringian Left does not have to take its federal party into consideration.

The Sonderweg of Thuringia and four other states puts the line to the test in the federal and state levels. If the number of infections increases due to the increased influx of guests, the deviants will have to correct themselves. But if Thuringia holds its low level of only around 300 acutely infected people, the ban on accommodation will appear to be an overreaction.