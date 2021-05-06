ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

Thuringian researchers make a sensational find in Africa that puzzles them. But with a meticulous masterpiece they can solve the bone puzzle.

Jena – Thuringian researchers have made a mega-find. Scientists have been digging through a cave system in Africa since around 2010. The discovery was made by the employees of the Max Planck Institute in Panga ya Saidi. The researchers came across pieces of bone that initially puzzled them. But the bone puzzle has now been solved – and the result is a sensation.

Sensational find in Kenya: Thuringians find three-year-old child – it is 78,000 years old

According to the picture, the bones belong to a three-year-old child who was found in a strangely stooped position and knees drawn to his chest. According to the findings, the child’s bones are said to be 78,000 years old. But it’s not just the age of the child that is surprising: the special posture and the tools that are included suggest an extraordinary find. Apparently it is the oldest human burial in Africa.

Only recently had Polish researchers at a mummy* discovered a fetus. The first ever found in a mummy. That was also considered a sensation. Lately there have been more excavations, especially in the north of Africa, mostly in Egypt. A golden tongue was also found there, with the Search for Cleopatra’s tomb*.

In Israel a boy was born for a chance discovery* even excellent. Will the Thuringian researchers be honored for their find? The revelations are at least a masterpiece.

Sensational find Thuringian researchers: masterpiece of the scientists

The Thuringian researchers in Kenya have solved the riddle about the bones that are so conspicuously arranged. Your performance is considered a meticulous masterpiece. For example, they had to stabilize the severely decomposed bone blocks with plaster of paris in order not to destroy them. Teeth, parts of the skull and soil samples were analyzed in special laboratories. It is unclear what the child ultimately died of. The discovery and preservation of the curved chest is considered to be almost unbelievable. As the picture further writes, the head position should indicate that a pillow was present as part of a support. It is considered extremely rare that dead people in Africa were treated in this way at this time.

