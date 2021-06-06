D.he danger of thunderstorms has not yet been averted. “The humid, humid and thundery air mass will keep us in suspense over the next few days,” reported the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday in Offenbach. As early as on Sunday, storms caused by thunderstorms with sometimes heavy rain must be expected. However, the focus is shifting southwards. According to the DWD, parts of Thuringia, West Saxony and Bavaria are particularly affected.

In the afternoon, “enormous amounts” of around 50 liters per square meter could fall again within a short period of time. “As in the last few days, all of this takes place in a very small area. It is hardly possible to narrow down in advance which places will actually be affected. ”Thunderstorms could also occur in other areas, but they weren’t quite as strong.

In the next few days, according to the DWD, it will continue like this: Showers, thunderstorms and storms have to be expected again and again, on Monday especially in an area from Franconia via Swabia to the edge of the Alps. The trend for the following days also shows hardly any change. One problem: the longer this weather period lasts, the less it is possible to spatially limit thunderstorm activity.

<span class="Bildunterschrift">Strong thunderstorms over Germany</span>



“The reason for this ‘dilemma’ is the large-scale pressure distribution, which is currently very homogeneous and hardly changes,” explained Felix Dietzsch from the weather forecast center. “Accordingly, there is hardly any movement in the atmosphere, and the humid air mass can more or less boil away. Similar to the bubbles in a saucepan with water, it is left to chance where the thunderstorms then form. “