S.o The interior and justice committees of the state parliament in Erfurt have dealt with investigations against alleged mafia members in Thuringia this week. Among other things, it was about the use of undercover agents about 20 years ago and the question of why the extensive proceedings were abruptly discontinued at the time. The MDR and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung had reported about a dispute over competence and disputes with the authorities. A senior investigator said in retrospect: “At that time there was no objective reason to discontinue the proceedings.”

In the closed meeting of the Justice Committee on Friday, the parliamentarians were informed, according to FAZ information, that the Federal Criminal Police Office had applied for the use of a total of five undercover agents and had also received judicial approval for this. At least one of the police officers managed to gain the trust of the alleged ‘ndrangheta members in Erfurt over a period of months – they even invited him to travel together to Calabria several times.

For such a foreign assignment, a request for legal assistance should have been made to the Italian authorities, said the head of the Gera public prosecutor’s office, Steffen Flieger, who had led the proceedings at the time, according to the participants in the meeting. This would have significantly increased the number of people who would have heard of the undercover agent’s risky operation. In addition, the policeman would have made himself suspicious if he had repeatedly refused the repeated invitations of the alleged mafia members. The authorities involved had therefore jointly decided to cancel the operation. There was no argument about it. According to committee members, the chief public prosecutor could not or did not want to remember details of the proceedings. All files relating to the use of the undercover investigators, it was also said, had long been destroyed. Therefore it is not at all clear whether five police officers were actually active undercover in Erfurt.









to open



‘ndrangheta

:



Why the Calabrian Mafia is so powerful

Image: Picture Alliance





The proceedings under the name “Operation Fido” had been conducted under great secrecy from October 2000 by the Gera public prosecutor, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Thuringian State Criminal Police Office. It was directed against several suspects in Erfurt who were suspected of carrying out money laundering on behalf of the Calabrian mafia. However, there was never any charge. According to information from MDR and FAS, all operational measures were terminated after about two years. The proceedings were officially discontinued in 2006 – due to a lack of sufficient suspicion.

In the two committee meetings, the Thuringian government blamed the Italian authorities, at least in part, for the failure of the procedure. The responsible public prosecutor in Reggio Calabria promised parallel proceedings against the accused in Erfurt, the Interior Committee said on Thursday. However, information promised by the Italian side never reached Gera. However, documents that are available to the MDR and the FAZ show that there was still an exchange of information during the period in question.

“There is a need for further clarification,” said the judicial policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group, Dorothea Marx, to the FAZ after the committee meetings. “A parliamentary committee of inquiry could also be considered.”

The domestic political spokesman for the left-wing parliamentary group, Steffen Dittes, criticized the fact that the Thuringian Ministry of Justice, even two weeks after the reports from MDR and FAS, was still unable to get an idea of ​​the proceedings on the basis of the investigation files from the Gera public prosecutor’s office do. The documents are still available because the NSU investigation committee in Thuringia suspended the timely destruction of investigation files.

Dittes demanded that the members of the state parliament should now also have access to the files. “From my point of view, the decisive question is to what extent there are indications of the links between the accused and politics, the judiciary and authorities in Thuringia at the time,” he said. MDR and FAS had reported on eavesdropping protocols and files that at least suggested relevant contacts. An investigator involved at the time said: “None of this has been dealt with until today.”

The report of the FAS You can read here with F + about the suspicions of the investigators in Erfurt, secret tapping protocols and the end of the proceedings.

The “story in the first” is on the subject can be seen in the ARD media library.