ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Thuringia does not come to rest. Red-Red-Green and the CDU have made a makeshift arrangement. But the long-awaited new election could burst – because of the CDU.

Erfurt – Thuringia could face a new scandal around its state parliament: The resolution of the Erfurt state parliament planned for July 19 is on the brink. According to a joint statement, four members of the CDU parliamentary group do not want to vote for the self-dissolution of parliament. A big problem for the recently barely governable state.

Thuringia: New election wobbles – CDU could thwart plans for the day of the federal election

Because in the course of this new development the necessary two-thirds majority for the dissolution of the parliament would not come about. And that would be a prerequisite for the state elections planned for September 26th together with the federal elections. First the newspaper had Free word reported on the decision of the four MPs.

After the severe government crisis in 2020, the opposition CDU parliamentary group reached an agreement with the red-red-green minority coalition of Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) on an early state election – in the hope of clear majorities in parliament. At that time, the FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected head of government with votes from the AfD *. The state parliament would not be re-elected until 2024.

Ramelows Thuringia in turmoil: Four CDU MPs do not want new elections after all

Red-red-green and the CDU in Thuringia have signed a “stability agreement” as a stopgap measure. A government majority in the state parliament could not be achieved after the recent elections – nevertheless, the country should not be incapable of acting in the corona crisis. The agreement is valid until the summer break. This should actually be followed by new elections. Originally even a state election was planned in April 2021. However, this plan was also thwarted by the Corona crisis.

In the declaration that the South Thuringian MP Michael Heym made public on request, according to dpa, among other things, since the adoption of the state budget for 2021, the four MPs have raised their “concerns about self-dissolution and clearly communicated that we are going this way will not go ”. Meanwhile, a message from the Thuringian Greens states that the leaders of the red-red-green parliamentary groups had invited CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt to an “urgent conversation”. How it should go in the event of a failed new election initially seemed unclear.

Ramelow is indignant about CDU dissenters: “What is your word actually worth?”

Ramelow showed up in a tweet also alarmed: “What is your word actually worth? How should it come to a dissolution of the state parliament? How do you want to keep your word? ”He asked – apparently addressed to the CDU in the Landtag. The Thuringian Left Vice-Vice President Steffen Dittes referred in the short message service to further reasons for doubts about the credibility of the CDU’s plans – so there were six and nine votes against new elections in two trial votes by the Christian Democrats. A survey recently saw in Thuringia some noticeable losses for the CDU, but – to a lesser extent – also for the left.

Left, SPD and Greens have 42 votes in the Landtag in Erfurt, the CDU over 21. At least 60 of the 90 members of parliament would have to vote for the dissolution of parliament. If the attitude of the four CDU MPs remained, one vote would be missing. According to previous information, the FDP and AfD do not want to actively dissolve the state parliament. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.