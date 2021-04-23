KLess than five months before the planned state election, the Thuringian parliament set up a new committee of inquiry, which is supposed to shed light on Mafia investigations some twenty years ago. A corresponding motion by the left, the SPD and the Greens remained unchallenged in parliament, which means that the establishment is deemed to have been decided. The committee is to deal with the background of the stopped investigation with the code name “Fido” against alleged members of the `Ndrangheta in Thuringia. The background is research by the MDR and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The proceedings under the name “Operation Fido” had been conducted under great secrecy from October 2000 by the Gera public prosecutor, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Thuringian State Criminal Police Office. It was directed against several suspects in Erfurt who were suspected of conducting money laundering on behalf of the `Ndrangheta. However, there was never any charge. After about two years, all operational measures were terminated – according to information from MDR and FAZ, the dispute over competence and disputes with the authorities played a major role. A high-ranking investigator said in retrospect: “There was no objective reason to discontinue the proceedings at the time.” The proceedings were then officially discontinued in 2006 – due to a lack of sufficient suspicion.

The investigation committee is now supposed to clarify, among other things, why the proceedings were actually discontinued. In addition, it is to be examined whether there were indications in the investigation of possible connections between the suspects in the proceedings and politics, administration or the judiciary.

The Greens MP Madeleine Henfling said there were corruption allegations that had to be investigated. The interior committee had reached its limits with questions to the state government. The committee should now clarify whether the evidence should be investigated further. Several MPs from Red-Red-Green and the CDU argued that the committee also serves to secure files so that they are not lost. Justice Minister Dirk Adams (Greens) said Parliament was acting completely freely. “The state government is ready and prepared to answer your questions.”









In the application from Red-Red-Green, the state government is requested to provide the relevant files and documents in connection with the “Fido” investigations. It should also suspend any planned deletion of data or files. The SPD MP Dorothea Marx said that a number of files were only available because there had been a comprehensive deletion moratorium within the framework of the NSU investigative committees.

According to the CDU domestic politician Raymond Walk, organized crime has gained a foothold in Thuringia since the nineties at the latest. He warned of people losing confidence in politics if they got the impression that the state no longer had the reins of action in its hands.

