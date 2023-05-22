Because the traffic light didn’t turn green, the two lovers didn’t want to wait any longer. They had triggered the traffic light blockade themselves by driving too far ahead. The police officers issued a warning.

EA pair of lovers in the car disabled a traffic light in Erfurt – until the police came. The officials found on Friday night that a car with fogged up windows had been standing in the middle of the street at a traffic light crossing for a long time, the police from the Thuringian state capital said on Sunday evening.

The police officers decided to look after the right – “and surprised the two loving car occupants, who were visibly embarrassed by the situation,” it said.

The vehicle occupants reported that they could no longer hold back their desire for each other because the traffic light was broken and no longer wanted to switch. However, they had triggered the long red phase themselves: the driver had driven too far forward at the demand-controlled traffic light, so that it was permanently “red”.

After paying a fine, the couple resumed driving. The police did not say how much it was.