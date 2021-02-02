F.It almost seems as if the world is still in order: A few last wisps of mist are rising from the valley, while everything up here is already bathed in delicate sunlight. The hiking trail winds through wide meadows, on which there is a cozy smell of the remains of a flock of sheep. No one far and wide, breathtaking silence.

At the first vantage point it becomes clear why the Rhön is marketed with the slogan “Land of the Open Afar”: an endless carpet of hills unfolds on all sides, mostly only the steeper slopes are forested, and often not even those. In the southwest, the snow-capped Wasserkuppe dawns in the haze, on the opposite side the Great Island Mountain of the Thuringian Forest stretches into the sky.

In between there are no traces of visual pollution – neither settlement slurry and road networks, nor high-voltage pylons and wind turbines. It’s like diving back into a time when the dark side of civilization could not be suspected. Not to mention global epidemics.

Hiking in the Rhön is allowed despite Corona

Exactly, Corona! What am I actually doing here, at noon, an hour’s drive from home? We are at a time when the transitions from one lockdown to the next have become fluid.

In order to avoid the impending paranoia, I opted for an unusual form of short vacation: I drive three days in a row to the Thuringian part of the Rhön in the morning, do a hiking stage and then return in the evening.

Everything is not forbidden, but I still don’t feel comfortable in my skin. Isn’t it irresponsible, or at least showing no sense of solidarity, to want to take a deep breath while the others hold their breath and nip their spirits in the bud?

A few steps later, the magic of walking has wiped away all concerns and the landscape has captured the hiker again. Nature agrees with the urban refugee – not only those who surround you, but also your own inner one.

The displaced pandemic is back when buying provisions in the Dermbach supermarket. All customers wear masks, disinfect their shopping trolleys and keep their distance at the checkout. The seating area in front of the baked goods counter is not cordoned off, but remains untouched. There can be no talk of a romping place for the stupid.

The hotel in Thuringia refers to its hygiene concept

A Thuringian hotel owner, who does not want to be named, shows the annoyance: “When we had to close at the beginning of November, we had an exemplary hygiene concept,” she assures. All distances were also kept in the guest room.

If you consider how many people were allowed to get close at the same time between supermarket shelves, in poorly ventilated classrooms and overcrowded buses, the hotel closings can actually seem unfair.

Nevertheless, they were and are not arbitrary. Finally, it cannot be denied that as the incidence values ​​rise, any contact that does not take place is beneficial. On the other hand, the hosts could imagine they were on the best path to that long-term corona concept that is usually only talked about. It goes without saying that they are now disappointed.

The company does not seem to be about to end. In summer and early autumn there was no free bed and unexpectedly high sales were made, says the landlady, suddenly looking a little more relaxed.

From November only two or three rooms were occupied. From representatives who have been coming for years or from journalists who researched one thing or the other on site, such as the situation of the people who live in a hinterland barely affected by the pandemic and still had to submit to the national lockdown strategy.

The best justification for a little trip

In the evening, a study by the German Depression Aid Foundation is presented on the radio: According to this, every second person affected complained about canceled and postponed therapy hours. Four out of five also stated that they had moved significantly less.

“However, a lack of exercise increases the symptoms,” says research director Ulrich Hegerl. The great importance of sporting activity in mental crisis situations has been sufficiently proven.

I couldn’t have asked for a better justification for my little escapes. Those who sit at home and wait for their mood to improve can wait a long time. No wonder that a sentence by the literary walker Robert Walser crosses my mind: “Locked up at home I would go to ruin and wither miserably.” If something helps against the side effects of the prescribed self-isolation, then it is the strengthening of the immune system, which is dependent on being active outside owes.

The Rhön is called the “Land of Open Afar” – the view from the “Noahs Segel” observation tower on the Elbow (813 meters) south of Tann shows it Source: picture alliance / Klaus Nowottnick

The next day shows that I am not alone with this assessment: all picnic benches on the viewing hill called Pleß are occupied, even though the “Rhön Club” hut is barricaded. Most of them came up in hiking boots, but some also came up on a mountain bike. The snow on the northern slopes did not deter them either.

Bread, sausage and cheese are spread out on the tables, and there are beer and mineral water bottles. The mood is good, if not exuberant. While the children romp around the former listening tower of the National People’s Army, the adults look down into the lowlands of their everyday world, from which they have escaped for a few hours. But the rush is no coincidence, because it is Sunday – people have time off and take advantage of the good weather.

Is exercise in the open air relevant to the system?

Nevertheless, a few kilometers away from the destination there is again eerie loneliness. What do people actually do in the weeks when they can no longer even go shopping? Is everyone at home alone in front of their screens? How many tons of bacon will the people of poets and thinkers eat themselves over the winter?

Those who prefer to go from place to place than just do their laps from remote parking lots for hikers will sometimes be confronted with passages that don’t make you feel elated – for example on the last few kilometers to Bad Salzungen. Instead of enchanted paths or ridge paths with great views, it feels like hours here on a desolate, wide gravel path through a shady valley basin – and that right along a restricted military area.

The result is: I withdraw into myself and begin to work through the most unusual questions: Isn’t exercise in the open air also relevant to the system? Doesn’t our culture suffer from looking for the essentials in human-human relationships? What are we forgetting about?

Shouldn’t the relationship between our own and the nature around us be valued higher out there? In fact, the popular one shows Federal government video spot yes, a young person who is heroically bored to death on his sofa – as if there was no alternative to sitting around in the mental home office.

A feeling of happiness – despite the pandemic

There is no doubt that interpersonal contacts have to be reduced – but why do not the crisis managers in the country also promote contact with nature – for active relaxation in the fresh air or even for a short vacation in the country that makes returning to parlor detention more bearable makes? Why aren’t all the huts reopened immediately to offer passers-by sausages that they can eat on the surrounding benches – subject to hygiene requirements, of course?

Ideas like these come to mind when you’re hungry and don’t have enough in your backpack. But they also show the small disadvantage of long-distance hiking when long dry spells have to be mastered: In the intoxication of changing steps, thoughts become independent, elements of wishful thinking mix with sober analysis.

One begins to believe what can never be real. But maybe that’s not a disadvantage at all. And maybe the impossible isn’t impossible at all. The pandemic is far from over – and we have to find ways to live with it without losing our mental equilibrium.

Bad Salzungen welcomes hikers with a chain of allotments that are surprisingly busy. Here someone repairs his fence, there someone works on his garden shed. An elderly woman waves to me over two fences with a smile. I wave back. Every word is superfluous. We understand each other blindly. After all, we both know about the happiness of being outside – also and especially in the Corona age.

Tips and information

Getting there: The journey to the Hessian Rhön town of Tann, located on the Hochrhöner, takes with you train and bus from Kassel for a good two hours, by car a little shorter. Bad Salzungen (rail connection) is an alternative for arrival or departure.

Hike: The Hochrhöner is a 180 km long hiking trail with parts in Bavaria, Hesse and Thuringia. The Thuringian stages are ideal in the cold season because the Rhön is less high there. Nevertheless, you should inform yourself about the current snow conditions (directions: rhoenklub.de).

Corona info: In the Wartburg district in Thuringia (incidence value: below 200), a binding 15-kilometer rule for personal range of motion has not been issued (wartburgkreis.de), it was recently overturned by the courts throughout Bavaria. The incidence value in the Bad Kissingen district is currently below 100, in the Hessian district of Fulda it is comparatively high (landkreis-fulda.de), but hiking in the Rhön is also allowed there – in compliance with the general Corona rules for contact restrictions.

Information desk: rhoen.de; thueringen-enthaben.de