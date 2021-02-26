E.a day after the Presentation of the Hessian four-step plan for relaxation in trade and private life as well as in culture Chancellor Angela Merkel dampens expectations. This applies at least with a view to the rapid relaxation of the corona rules. The reason is a further increase in the incidence, i.e. increasing cases under 100,000 inhabitants within a week. With a value of 61, Hesse is lately again below the level in the federal government (63), but far above the threshold 35, which should be considered decisive for easing after the last Corona round by Merkel and state leaders. In terms of vaccination rates, Hessen is at the bottom of the table. This applies to both the first and two vaccinations. The neighbors Rhineland-Palatinate and Thuringia do much better; Thuringia after an intermediate spurt.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Regardless of this, retailers are already preparing for “click and meet”, some are already ready to go and are pushing to be able to receive customers again on March 8th, but then with an appointment as with hairdressers. Bouffier was confident on Thursday “that we will decide this”, although he did not give a clear date. Rather, there was talk of a date to be determined in the course of March. Bouffier affirmed that incidence should no longer be the sole guide.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Affairs Kai Klose (Die Grünen) confirmed in response to a request from the FDP in the state parliament that so far most of the deaths related to Covid-19 are in old people’s homes. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2600 deaths of residents infected with Sars-CoV-2 have been reported” – with a total of 4257 deaths, according to his answer as of January 21. This confirms information that the Giessen regional council had already made at the beginning of February at the request of the FAZ, but the figures differ from each other. At the time, it was said that 2278 retirement home residents had died from or with Covid-19 up to and including January 27. The agency had registered a total of 4,733 deaths related to the pandemic at the time.

Stagnation with new infections

Based on all previous experience, there are regularly many new infections when the virus breaks out in a nursing home. This was most recently the case in Wiesbaden or Solms, where 51 residents and caregivers were infected with the so-called British mutant even after the initial vaccination. This was partly responsible for the high incidence at the time in the Lahn-Dill district, which has now fallen from well over 100 to 87. As of Friday, the Robert Koch Institute for Hesse reports a stagnating incidence after a slight increase for days. There are 723 new infections recorded overnight, three more than reported a week ago. All in all, the RKI has registered a good 187,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, which corresponds to 2.8 percent of the Hessians.

There have been officially 5,801 deaths related to the pandemic so far. That is 26 more than reported on Thursday. A week ago, the RKI had recorded 35 people who died from or with Covid-19. Converted to the population, just under 0.1 percent of people in Hesse have died as a result of a coronavirus infection.