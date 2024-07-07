The Emirati expert in the field of education and school operation from kindergarten to grade 12, Thuraya Khalifa Al Salmi, confirmed that educational administration is one of the most important tools for the success and progress of the educational system and the quality of its outputs.

Al Salmi, who holds a PhD in Education from Aberystwyth University in the UK, titled “Teachers’ Perspectives on Integrating the Stream Education System into the UAE Secondary Curriculum”, explained that her philosophy in education is based on the fact that wise management lies in planning to remove obstacles from the academic and administrative staff, so that the principal is a leader to be emulated.

She said: “The more the management style is based on planning, the greater the chances of achieving balance and trust between the parties involved in the educational process.”

Al Salmi currently holds the position of Director of the Education Council at the Emirates Schools Establishment, and through her doctoral research, she was keen to apply the Stream curriculum (consisting of science, technology, reading, writing, engineering, literature, arts, and mathematics) to teaching.

She stressed her keenness to transfer her expertise to her colleagues and train them to manage high-performance teams, implement effective systems in schools, improve educational processes, form strategic partnerships, contribute to implementing education reforms, develop systems to improve teaching and learning, present distinctive ideas, and support education policies and strategic planning.

She pointed out that she started her work in the educational field as a senior specialist in continuing education policies and planning, and during her educational career, which spanned about 15 years, she succeeded in achieving many accomplishments, most notably preparing the operational plan for the Education Council, developing performance indicators for the work, developing the tuition fee collection system, designing a system for managing school class capacity and waiting lists, and developing a seat reservation system for the next academic year, in addition to developing new mechanisms for registering students using the Emirates ID card.